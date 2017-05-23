Brian Eno
Metro Riders: Europe by Night (Possible Motive)
Review of the Metro Riders’ album Europe by Night: eight instrumental tracks that sound drawn from master tapes that have decayed in vaults locked and abandoned back when electronic music didn’t have so many subgenres ending in second sylla... more
May 23, 2017 2:09 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews 1 Comments
Arsen Petrosyan: Charentsavan: Music for Armenian Duduk (Pomegranate Music)
A flute carved from apricot wood, the duduk is simple yet powerfully evocative. A young musician, Arsen Petrosyan’s debut album Charentsavan: Music for Armenian Duduk includes age-old as well as more recent folk material, beautifully render... more
Mar 1, 2016 2:34 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Laraaji: Ambient 3: Day of Radiance (Glitter Beat)
Brian Eno introduced the ambient music concept in the late 1970s and went on to produce a series of ambient albums by other artists. Day of Radiance, one of Eno’s outstanding projects in this field, his 1980 production for an American artis... more
Jan 12, 2016 2:38 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Music for Gone Girl
Until the arrival of Gone Girl: Soundtrack from the Motion Picture , I had no memoryof the music from the film. And that, arguably, is a good thing. A school ofthought could be erected around the idea that soundtrack music should be feltand not.. more
Dec 4, 2014 10:27 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 14-Nov. 20
One of rock ’n’ roll’s great charmers, Jonathan Richman inspired a generation of punks with his celebrated first band The Modern Lovers before moving on to a more acoustic, traditional style of rock ’n’ roll inspired more
Nov 12, 2013 6:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cyberchump’s Journey of the Mind
Conceptually speaking, many people draw a lot of stark lines when it comes to music, separating genres and marking distinctions between electronic and acoustic more
Jun 11, 2013 10:23 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Imaginary Movie Music
<p> Not unlike Brian Eno's 1978 album, the best music for films is often composed nowadays as if for movies existing only in the imagination. That may well have been the inspiration behind many tracks on Safety Fifth's all-instrumental CD <em>Muc.. more
May 3, 2012 12:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Foreign Film in America
Since the start of World War I, which coincided with the rise of Hollywood, foreign films have never accounted for a large share of business in the U.S. However, some foreign productions have been very profitable and their introduction through .. more
Feb 6, 2011 2:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Star Athlete, Star Food
When a sports celebrity opens a restaurant these three questions come to mind: A: Will the food be mediocre, relying on the name only? B: How overpriced will it be? C: Will the place be like a shrine to the athlete?In the case of Milwaukee ... more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Quinn Scharber and the… w/ This Is My Suitcase and Spaceship
Sounding like The Replacements at their sweetest—and occasionally like Elliott Smith at his happiest and most harmonic—Quinn Scharber and the… charmed the city last year with their debut CD Being Nice Won’t Save Milwaukee, ,Today more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Understanding Eno
Brian Eno would be one of rock's most fascinating figures if the already broad definition On Some Faraway ,Books more
May 2, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments
U2's New Album is All Over the Place
The cover art for U2’s No Line on the Horizon depicts what appears to be a line on the horizon, and sure enough, it portends an album rife with contradictions. As necessitated by the Internet, here’s my track-by-track insta-review. "No Line.. more
Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Buggs and Other Local Favorites
First there were the Beatles and then came the Buggs, Milwaukee's tongue-in-cheek, punk-rock tribute to the four lads from Liverpool. The Buggs' unique approach has won enthusiastic crowds at Summerfest, Bucks games and other big venues, but has ... more
Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Geometry of Expectation
The exact pattern of elements that make for a pleasantly memorable trip to the theatre can be very, very precise. The exact mix of things that will emotionally draw-in an audience changes every night. The exact mix of things the will emotionally d.. more
Feb 5, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fripp & Eno
Brian Eno and RobertFripp’s most dynamic and exciting records usually occurred with Beyond Even ,CD Reviews more
Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
All kinds of interesting facts...
This column by Jayson Stark amasses a large number of strange, but true facts from this past baseball season. Some of the feats are truly remarkable.Worth the read. more
Dec 27, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Robert Wyatt
December 13, 2007 Witha bit of help from some old friends (including Brian Eno and Comicopera ,CD Reviews more
Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews 2 Comments