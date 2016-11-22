Brian Friel
UW-Milwaukee’s ‘Translations’ Depicts a Struggle for Understanding in 1840s Ireland
Last weekend, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department staged Translations. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:21 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
The Hefter Center Screening of Brian Friel Documentary
In1980, Irish playwright Brian Friel wrote Translations . It was athree-act, “about language and only about language,” that actually dealt with alot of issues involving communication and cultural imperialism. The originalproduction was st.. more
Sep 26, 2014 8:32 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Regaining her Sight
If a 41-year-old Irish woman, blind since the age of 10 months, can regain her sight, she should be overjoyed. But Molly Sweeney, the title character of author Brian Friel’s play of the same name, is not so sure. What she more
Jun 26, 2013 1:50 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Sunset Playhouse Fuels Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’
Sunset Playhouse continues its season with an entertaining production of Neil Simon’s Rumors. Written in the ’80s, Rumors is a comedy set at an anniversary party for a couple that never actually appears onstage. This detail can be revealed ... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Finally, some REAL baseball
None of this workout, intra-squad, pitchers and catcher report crap. We have real live games today people!! If you put out the $14.95, you can get gameday audio all year long, starting with this game. <a href="http://mlb.mlb.com/mlb/subscriptions/.. more
Feb 28, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
More Monologues
Next week,Next Act Theatre opens its production of Faith Healer, a drama by Irishplaywri Milwaukee Journal ,Theater more
Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater