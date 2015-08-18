RSS

Brian J. Gill

Paul Ruffolo

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a cleverly energetic production of the 20th-century farce, Boeing Boeing. more

Aug 18, 2015 10:39 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with a breezy farce, Boeing Boeing, which bounces across the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre with jaunty momentum. The rhythm of th,Theater more

Aug 17, 2015 10:34 AM Theater

In 1991 it was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most performed French play worldwide. Marc Camoletti’s Boeing-Boeing premiered in Paris in late 1960. The classic mdi-twentieth century farce was translated into English a short whil.. more

Aug 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

