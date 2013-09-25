RSS

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly talk show with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Ted Perry, Katrina Cravy and Brian Kramp from Fox 6's new afternoon show "Studio A,".. more

Sep 25, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable between the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by guest Brian Kramp, who updates us on his new podcasting gig at OnMilwaukee and everything else h.. more

Jun 20, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

After letting longtime morning DJ Brian Kramp go earlier this week, FM 102.1 has detailed its plans for a new morning show it describes as "music-based." Kramp's "Kramp and Adler" co-host Jon Adler will retain the 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. weekday time slot.. more

May 9, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

FM 102.1's Brian Kramp, who has co-anchored the station's flagship morning show "Kramp and Adler" for seven years, has been let go from the station, he announced today in a Facebook post. "I want to thank all of you that have listened to the Kramp.. more

May 6, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

The core of Old Town’sold menu remains. The delicious chicken paprikash and goulash, the baked burekand chevapchichi (grilled sausage), the sarma (stuffed cabbage) and thesignature Serbian salad continue to anchor the roster of entrees anda... more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The Figureheads claim that tonight they’ll become the first rap act ever to perform at the Jazz Estate, and while we can’t fully verify that assertion, we can’t think of any examples of other rappers that have played there, either. Durin more

Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Here’s a roundup of the best changes made in Milwaukee in the 21stcentury. The Ca An unacceptable racial gap: ,News Features more

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

FM 102.1 morning DJ Brian Kramp adds another entry to his résumé this week: T-shirt design Into Great Silence ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

