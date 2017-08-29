Brian Mani
The Frightening Intensity of APT's 'A View from the Bridge'
Dark undercurrents become the driving force for the 11characters in A View from the Bridge, playwright Arthur Miller’s “Greek tragedy" and American Players Theatre’s last production of the 2017 summer season. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:29 AM Michael Muckian Theater
White Rabbit, Red Rabbit with OAC
This year, Oconomowoc High School’s Drama program applied to The American High School Theatre Festival to produce a play at next year’s acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Of the roughly 2200 high school programs that applied, Oconomowoc was one .. more
Dec 27, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
White or Off White?
What really constitutes “art”? Market value? Personal perception? The opinion of experts? Or are all these factors just in the eye of the beholder and the beholden?These and other questions are raised in the Milwaukee Chamber more
Aug 14, 2013 1:24 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Art’ and Friends at Chamber Theatre
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with Yasmina Reza’s Art, a drama delving into the nature of art and human relations. It’s a fun story that features an intimate look at three characters played by Milwaukee Chamber Th... more
Jul 24, 2013 1:21 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
APT's Emotionally Raw Skylight
Life for many can be an emotional train wreck, a collision of experiences and ideologies from which we stumble to pick up the pieces and get back on track. Try as they might, the three characters in American Players Theatre's striking produ... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
APT's 'Twelfth Night' Stays True to Form
Early reports painted American Players Theatre's production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night in dark and distinctly unfunny colors, an approach that director David Frank also implied in his program notes... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Provocative Complexity in HONOUR
Quite often at intermission I’m assessing my feelings of the first part of a show. I’m able to channel out what other people say because they are having casual conversations about other things. Every once in a while, I’ll find myself sitting nex.. more
Mar 25, 2012 10:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Renaissance Closes Its Season With 'Honour'
In Honour, Joanna Murray-Smith explores the cultural phenomenon of a man leaving his wife for a younger woman after decades of marriage. The stage drama makes its way to the Broadway Theatre Center courtesy of Renaissance Theaterworks... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Patsy Cline' Takes the Stage at Milwaukee Rep
Country music legend Patsy Cline developed new range and depth for female vocals in one of the nation's most popular music genres. Her interesting life story, about a woman who achieved great critical and commercial success in the mid-20th ... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Passion and Wit in A Spring's Fine Winter
Quite a few people could be heard commenting on the set opening night. Stephen Hudson-Mairet's giant, imposing castle structure seems heavy and solid enough for the giant stone blocks to tumble through the stage floor of the Cabot Theatre. The m.. more
Apr 18, 2011 11:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
APT For The Holidays?
As the summer begins, a reasonably large number of people begin to descend upon the tiny town of Spring Green Wisconsin for various reasons. A fair number of us will have gone there this summer for the American Players TheatreÂ’s annual summer s.. more
Jul 7, 2010 11:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Waitiki 7
Although a certain campiness clings to tiki lounges and “exotica,” the musical genre associated with fruity tropical drinks and thatch-covered bars, 1950s exotica band leaders such as Martin Denny were talented musicians with a multi-cultur... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Fusion of Passion Onstage Under the Microscope
Unseasonably Spring-like weather hung in the air. The Third Ward was alive with the strange energies of Gallery Night activity. In the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks was opening its new dramaDavid Harrower’s Bla.. more
Jan 16, 2010 6:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Before We Put Away the Weber…
Thesummer that began with high hopes for the Milwaukee Brewers has endedwith Wisconsi Thesummer that began with high hopes for the Milwaukee Brewers has endedwith Wisconsin f ,Sports more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
John Vanderslice w/ Tallest Man on Earth
John Vanderslice makes a concerted effort to change everything every time, making each album a study in something entirely different than the last. He has seen the entirety of the pop-produced indie singer/songwriter spectrum. He's recorded... more
Jun 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rough Impressions of "The Sum Of Us"
There is an inherently social aspect to the theatre that is often (for good reason) obscured in the process of production in the interest of telling a story. The audience’s tenuous social connection with characters being manifest through actors.. more
Feb 22, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
How Milwaukee Does It
Apparently people do more in the Bayshore Park N Ride lot than just wait for buses. The lo Shepherd ,Cover Story more
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
The Producers
Skylight Theatre’s Artistic Director Bill Theisen and comic talent Brian Vaughn star in the title roles of the Mel Brooks/Thomas Meehanhit musical The Producers, which continues its run tonight with a,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Panthers vs. Detroit Titans
The UWM Panthers basketball team takes on the Detroit Titans tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the U.S. Cellular Arena.,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fever Marlene
Milwaukee’s hard-working, hard-networking alternative-pop duo Fever Marlene does an 8 p.m. performance at the U.S. Cellular Arena tonight. Fever Marlene’s last album, Civil War, earned considerable local airplay on FM 102.1 for the single “Red Fi... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee