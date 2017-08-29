RSS

Brian Mani

Dark undercurrents become the driving force for the 11characters in A View from the Bridge, playwright Arthur Miller’s “Greek tragedy" and American Players Theatre’s last production of the 2017 summer season. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:29 AM Theater

This year, Oconomowoc High School’s Drama program applied to The American High School Theatre Festival to produce a play at next year’s acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Of the roughly 2200 high school programs that applied, Oconomowoc was one .. more

Dec 27, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

What really constitutes “art”? Market value? Personal perception? The opinion of experts? Or are all these factors just in the eye of the beholder and the beholden?These and other questions are raised in the Milwaukee Chamber more

Aug 14, 2013 1:24 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with Yasmina Reza’s Art, a drama delving into the nature of art and human relations. It’s a fun story that features an intimate look at three characters played by Milwaukee Chamber Th... more

Jul 24, 2013 1:21 AM Theater

Life for many can be an emotional train wreck, a collision of experiences and ideologies from which we stumble to pick up the pieces and get back on track. Try as they might, the three characters in American Players Theatre's striking produ... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Early reports painted American Players Theatre's production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night in dark and distinctly unfunny colors, an approach that director David Frank also implied in his program notes... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Quite often at intermission I’m assessing my feelings of the first part of a show. I’m able to channel out what other people say because they are having casual conversations about other things. Every once in a while, I’ll find myself sitting nex.. more

Mar 25, 2012 10:36 AM Theater

In Honour, Joanna Murray-Smith explores the cultural phenomenon of a man leaving his wife for a younger woman after decades of marriage. The stage drama makes its way to the Broadway Theatre Center courtesy of Renaissance Theaterworks... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Country music legend Patsy Cline developed new range and depth for female vocals in one of the nation's most popular music genres. Her interesting life story, about a woman who achieved great critical and commercial success in the mid-20th ... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Quite a few people could be heard commenting on the set opening night. Stephen Hudson-Mairet's giant, imposing castle structure seems heavy and solid enough for the giant stone blocks to tumble through the stage floor of the Cabot Theatre. The m.. more

Apr 18, 2011 11:27 AM Theater

As the summer begins, a reasonably large number of people begin to descend upon the tiny town of Spring Green Wisconsin for various reasons. A fair number of us will have gone there this summer for the American Players TheatreÂ’s annual summer s.. more

Jul 7, 2010 11:25 PM Theater

Although a certain campiness clings to tiki lounges and “exotica,” the musical genre associated with fruity tropical drinks and thatch-covered bars, 1950s exotica band leaders such as Martin Denny were talented musicians with a multi-cultur... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Unseasonably Spring-like weather hung in the air. The Third Ward was alive with the strange energies of Gallery Night activity. In the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks was opening its new dramaDavid Harrower’s Bla.. more

Jan 16, 2010 6:30 PM Theater

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

John Vanderslice makes a concerted effort to change everything every time, making each album a study in something entirely different than the last. He has seen the entirety of the pop-produced indie singer/songwriter spectrum. He's recorded... more

Jun 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There is an inherently social aspect to the theatre that is often (for good reason) obscured in the process of production in the interest of telling a story. The audience’s tenuous social connection with characters being manifest through actors.. more

Feb 22, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s hard-working, hard-networking alternative-pop duo Fever Marlene does an 8 p.m. performance at the U.S. Cellular Arena tonight. Fever Marlene’s last album, Civil War, earned considerable local airplay on FM 102.1 for the single “Red Fi... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

