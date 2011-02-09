Brian Muilenburg
Milwaukee Does Valentine’s Day
Perhaps no other holiday has the ability to both depress and inspire like Valentine’s Day. more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Around MKE
Rep’s A Christmas Carol Relevant, Redemptive
Although based on a novel written 167 years ago, The Milwaukee Rep’s 35th annual production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol feels regrettably relevant in an inclement economic era of mass unemployment and austere household finances. D... more
Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Theater
Do You Really Want to Have Some Fun?
So Colin Cabot paraphrased Hamlet’s Horatio, in describing the first 30 years of The Skylight Theatre. Twenty years later, The Skylight Opera has invited prodigal son Dale Gutzman to direct An Evening with Gilbert and Sullivan (May 28 - Jun... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg A&E Feature
‘Freak Parade’ at Haggerty Museum of Art
Railing against theuniform blandness of American society, Woodruff, chair of the illustra Something Wicked This Way Comes ,Art more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Visual Arts
Gallery Night and Fine Art for Sale
In conjunction withthe night, and in what has quickly become a “can’t-miss” for arts patrons, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s“After Dark” series will present the “Wearable Sculpture Fashion Show” at 9p.m. F,Art more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Visual Arts
Almont Gallery’s ‘Tres Chic’ Waukesha
Situated at the literal andfigurative center of this suburban creative hub is the Almont Gallery (342 W. Main St.). Showcasing the work of three localartists, the Almont will open “Tres Chic: A Wearable and Decorative ArtExh,Art more
Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Visual Arts
In Tandem’s Sassy, Salacious ‘Scrooge’ Delights
Thankfully, In Tandem Theatre scores another comichit with its decidedly irreverent Scroo The Nutcracker ,Theater more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Theater
‘DanceCraftArt’ and Marshall Field’s Artwork in Milwaukee
“DanceCraftArt,” asHeino is billing it, will offer 40 booths of local artists and craftspeopleoffering unique items on the cheap, and will feature jazz and spoken-wordperformances in the second floor gallery. The first floorgal,Art more
Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Visual Arts
Allen Caucutt, Debbie Sommer unveil new work at Cedarburg Cultural Center
One fine example is Allen Caucutt, an accomplishedsculptor who’s been teaching the importance of art in childhood education formore than 50 years. A retired art director of local area grade schools, Caucuttwas recently recognized with the D... more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Visual Arts
Charles Allis Art Museum Revisits Emily Groom
The CharlesAllis Art Museum will pay tribute to another state prodigy beginning Dec. 2wi The CharlesAllis Art Museum is located at 1801 N. Prospect Ave. ,Art more
Nov 23, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Visual Arts 1 Comments
‘Green Furniture Design’ at Milwaukee Art Museum
Cognizant that even those who tread lightly leaveinevitable signs of their passing, curators Ethan Lasser and Hongtao Zhouemployed a minimalist philosophy in planning and presenting “Green FurnitureDesign,” on display at the Milwaukee Ar... more
Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Visual Arts 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Best Auto Dealer: Imports
Honda’s vehiclesconsistently remain hot sellers. A new car purchase is a significant investmentfor most people, and when our readers decide to take the financial plunge, theychoose David Hobbs Honda over the others, citing their expertise (... more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009
Milwaukee's Best Happy Hour
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009
Milwaukee's Best New Nightclub
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009
Milwaukee's Best Bar for Drinking Cheaply
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009
Milwaukee's Best Margarita
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009
Milwaukee's Best Clothing: Children’s; Milwaukee's Best Clothing: Men’s
Children’s Clothing Runners-up:Freckle Face, Sprout,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009
Milwaukee's Best Florist
Locker’s Multiple locations 414-273-7673 Runner-up:,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009
Milwaukee's Best Bartender
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Best Auto Dealer: Domestic
Boucher AutomotiveGroup Multiple locations Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009