This Week in Milwaukee: April 14-20
Milwaukee celebrates Record Store Day and big local album release shows from Lorde Fredd33, Heat Death and Eagle Trace. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Brian Regan’s Comedic Evolution
We caught up with Brian Regan to discuss his tour schedule, how his comedy has changed over the years and why network television has lost its creativity. more
Apr 11, 2016 9:03 AM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Downtown’s Taste & Toast Returns this February
Photo Courtest Yelp Inc., Flickr CCTaste& Toast, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s premiere happy hour event, willreturn to downtown’s restaurants, bars and lounges Feb. 29 through March 4 forit’s second year. The promotion runs .. more
Jan 28, 2016 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Brian Regan makes a pretty mild first impression. At first he seems no different from all the good-guy, dad-type comedians who landed bland sitcoms in the '90s. The subjects of his observational comedy are decidedly pedestrian, too. He riff... more
Mar 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
For a comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is like having Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tell you he likes the way you play basketball—it means you’re pretty good at what you do. Brian Regan’s observational comedy lives up to the praise more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Thursday, March 26 Brian Regan @ The Riverside Theater, 7:30 p.m. Fora comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is lik,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee