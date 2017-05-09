Brian Ritchie
Thirty and Strong, Walker’s Point Art Center Celebrates Milestone Year
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts celebrates its 30th anniversary with a group exhibition titled “Thirty." more
May 9, 2017 1:48 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Crossing the ‘Threshold’ at the Charles Allis Art Museum
The 25-artist exhibit “Threshold,” curated by Niki Johnson of Eggs Benedict fame, graces the Charles Allis Art Museum through Feb. 28. more
Dec 15, 2015 8:28 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
The Return of The Violent Femmes
No one was more surprised than Violent Femmes’ drummer Victor DeLorenzo when the play button was pressed and the band’s six-year pause ended. “Gordon [Gano] called me last October, on John Lennon’s birthday more
Jun 18, 2013 10:25 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
WPCA Celebrates 25 Years in Milwaukee
Art. Community. Education. These words hold special meaning for the 11,000 people who walk through the doors each year at Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA). Phyllis and Steve Chicorel founded the WPCA in April 1987 as a welcoming... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts