Quasimondo’s Nautical Mash-Up
While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
Milwaukee Welcomes the Fringe
Milwaukee’s inaugural Fringe Festival at Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will bring together more than 70 groups representing rock and other music, dance, theater, spoken word and visual arts. The festival ... more
Aug 16, 2016 4:09 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Clowning Around on the Briny Sea
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III Aug. 25-Sept. 10 (the Aug. 27 performance takes place at the MKE Fringe Fest and the Aug. 31 show is Pay-What-You-Can) at their new space, Studio Q, upstairs fr... more
Quasimondo’s ‘Kama Sutra’ Plumbs Love, Sex and Relatedness
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s final offering in Studio G, Kama Sutra (through March 26), taps the Hindu pantheon to explore love, sex and relatedness as they exist both in our time and transcendently. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:24 PM Selena Milewski Theater
'Kama Sutra': Quasimondo's Original World Premiere
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Kama Sutra, directed by Brian Rott and Jenni Reinke, is described by Rott as being about “the physical and spiritual desires that connect us as humans.” The show runs March 11-26 at Studio G, and i... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:58 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Power and Pedigree of Gaming
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Children of Pac-Men explores the societal and psychological clout of gaming, from its inception to the present day. The result is a surreal discourse on the digital entertainments we create to combat ... more
Dec 2, 2015 3:17 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Quasimondo Opens Season with 'Children of Pac-Men'
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Cofounders Brian Rott and Jessi Miller launch the company’s fourth season with their original piece 'Children of Pac-Men,' a “retro-spectacle on the future. more
Nov 10, 2015 1:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Put a Quarter Up on the Quasimondo Machine
I grew-up in a video arcade in the early ’80s. There was a magic in darkened room with all those neon altars that formed portals to other worlds accessed through coins, joysticks, trackballs and buttons. It’s a magic that’s going to be rea.. more
Nov 2, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Quasimondo’s ‘Kamikaze Cutesauce’ at FringeNYC
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents an encore of its Kamikaze Cutesauce: Cosplay Club, Aug. 22-24, in Milwaukee before heading off to participate in the New York International Fringe Festival (FringeNYC) Aug. 27-30. more
Aug 18, 2015 10:01 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Quasimondo Presents ‘Giraffe on Fire’
With Giraffe on Fire, Quasimondo Theatre’s Brian Rott and Jenni Reinke have created a performance described as a “stream-of-consciousness quest to find meaning in the surreal” framed in the mind and works of Salvador Dalí. more
May 20, 2015 8:50 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Quasimondo Celebrates Dalí Next Month
My understanding is that Chupa Chups lollipops have not changed their logo in over 40 years. Though it’s not alone, one doesn’t normally find that kind of longevity in a piece of commercial art. Of course, if Salvador Dali designs your logo, you m.. more
Apr 15, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Societal Insight, Anime Style
Quasimondo’s intense Kamikaze Cute-Sauce Cos-Play Club is an insightful exploration of culture, gender and power. more
Feb 24, 2015 4:15 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Kamikaze Cutesauce Approaches
Feb 3, 2015 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Anime Horror Cosplay Auditions Tonight with Quasimondo
Consistently one of the most interesting sources for fresh, new theatrical experiences, The Quasimondo has developed shows inspired by such things as infectious pandemics, U.S. culture and the writing of H.P. Lovecraft. This coming February, the p.. more
Dec 18, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Trimborn Farm Hosts Quasimondo
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he s... more
Jun 27, 2014 3:24 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Oath
For many, the human face The Oath puts on Al Qaeda is unsettling because it lacks the demonism expected from people who executed a plot to kill thousands of bystanders to a faraway conflict. The documentary’s ostensible subject is Salim Ham... more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Sulek’s Animated Lucky Break
Five years ago, the notion of striking out into the music industry as a full-time group had never crossed the minds of singer Patrick Hoctor and the other members of Milwaukee band Sulek. They were too busy having fun tossing song ideas to ... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Dead Man’s Carnival Spring Show & Tattooed Lady Competition
A modern-day vaudevillian variety and circus gang with a party mentality, Milwaukee’s Dead Man’s Carnival packs plenty of lurid, sensational thrills into their performances. Past performances have offered stripteases, vaudevillian song more
May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee