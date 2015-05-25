RSS

Brian Taves

ihatehollywood_hollywoodpresentsjulesverne.jpg.jpe

Morethan a century after his death Jules Verne remains one of the world’s mostfamous authors, recognized even by people who have never read a single wordfrom his stories. The reason, as Brian Taves explains in Hollywood PresentsJules Verne: Th.. more

May 25, 2015 6:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Thomas Ince is often remembered as the character in Peter Bogdanovich's film <em>The Cat's Meow</em>, murdered on William Randolph Hearst's yacht when the drunken, jealous media titan mistook him for the philandering Charlie Chaplin. The leg.. more

Feb 21, 2012 5:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11650.jpe

Even before the indie-dance boom of a half-decade ago, The Faint were playing glamorous, danceable synth-rock, marked by retro New Order arrangements and big, catchy choruses—their libidinous signature single, “Worked Up So Sexual,” stil more

Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7961.jpe

In Brookfield, the Sharon Lynne Wilson Centerfor the Arts hosts its annual HiddenRiver Art Festival. Underneath huge white tents, the event features theoutstanding fine art of 80 Wisconsin artists.Inside these grand tents, individ,Art more

Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES