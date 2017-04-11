Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson Revisits 'Pet Sounds' for One of the Final Times
Brian Wilson looks back at the origins of the Beach Boys’ greatest album, Pet Sounds, and discusses his upcoming concert in Milwaukee and his plans for the future. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:51 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
I Am Brian Wilson (DaCapo), by Brian Wilson with Ben Greenman
“Time jumps around so much that it’s hard to remember exactly what happened,” Brian Wilson confesses in his memoir. I Am Brian Wilson isn’t a chronicle but a patchwork of memories covering childhood through stardom with The Beach Boys, d... more
Dec 6, 2016 3:34 PM David Luhrssen Books
Pet Sounds The Movie
Noless than Paul McCartney pronounced “God Only Knows” as a “perfect song.”Apparently, John Lennon nodded his ascent. “God Only Knows” appeared on TheBeach Boys’ album Pet Sounds (1966) and would inspire The Beatles.. more
Oct 12, 2016 4:40 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Ian and the Dream: New Dreams
On New Dreams, the imprint of Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Todd Rundgren and other heroes of pop craft from long before bandleader Ian Ash’s birth can be heard writ large. The 10 songs are replete with vintage instrumentation and hooks eno... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:20 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Recently Released 12.23.15
The point of the inspirational film I Hope You Dance: The Power and Spirit of Songis that when life is ugly, music can still be beautiful. Of interest are appearances by Brian Wilson, singing more
Dec 22, 2015 8:43 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Wrecking Crew
Jul 17, 2015 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck @ The Riverside Theater
It's hard to imagine two acts more different than Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck. Wilson's Beach Boys are an American institution with a list of hits you'd need four hands to count, while the averag,Concert Reviews more
Oct 31, 2013 10:32 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Just Announced: Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck Will Close Their Tour at the Riverside Theater
At first glance, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and British blues-rock guitarist Jeff Beck don't seem like the most natural tour mates. After all, their paths haven't crossed that often during the half century or so each has been in the music ind.. more
Aug 26, 2013 1:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Recap: A Damp Day of New Music at Pitchfork
In its early years, the Pitchfork Music Festival dedicated its first night to bands performing classic albums in their entirety, a then-novel format with a nostalgic bent that didn\'t fully square with the editorial philosophy of the website behin.. more
Jul 16, 2012 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Beach Boys Reunion That Almost Wasn't
As late as last summer, it looked like this year's 50th anniversary of the Beach Boys wouldn't offer much reason for fans to get excited. Yes, rumors of a 50th anniversary tour were flying, but at that point Brian Wilson was saying he didn' more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature 2 Comments
R.I.P. Cosmo Cruz
Aug 2, 2011 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Brian Wilson Murders Gershwin
T.I.'s latest record, King Uncaged, was supposed to be released today, but as with so many anticipated rap albums, its release was delayed. So what are we left with for new releases this week? A whole lot of rough and forgettable discs, but none o.. more
Aug 17, 2010 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brian Wilson Greatest Hits Tour (10/24)
Come out to see one of this century's most influential composer! The Brian Wilson Greatest Hits Tour is scheduled to stop at the Pabst on Saturday, October 24 at 8pm. He composed "God Only Know,Promotions more
Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 1 Comments
Brian Wilson
As the visionary songwriter and producer of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson created some of the landmark recordings of the 1960s, including Pet Sounds and the legendarily unreleased Smile, and generally brought the sunny, harmony laden “C,Toda... more
Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
