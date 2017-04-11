RSS

Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson looks back at the origins of the Beach Boys’ greatest album, Pet Sounds, and discusses his upcoming concert in Milwaukee and his plans for the future. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:51 PM Music Feature

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chit-chat, we look ahead at the concert calendar for our annual spring concert preview. Joined by Milwaukee Record's Tyler Maas, who fills in for Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I run .. more

Feb 23, 2017 9:20 PM On Music

“Time jumps around so much that it’s hard to remember exactly what happened,” Brian Wilson confesses in his memoir. I Am Brian Wilson isn’t a chronicle but a patchwork of memories covering childhood through stardom with The Beach Boys, d... more

Dec 6, 2016 3:34 PM Books

Noless than Paul McCartney pronounced “God Only Knows” as a “perfect song.”Apparently, John Lennon nodded his ascent. “God Only Knows” appeared on TheBeach Boys’ album Pet Sounds (1966) and would inspire The Beatles.. more

Oct 12, 2016 4:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

On New Dreams, the imprint of Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Todd Rundgren and other heroes of pop craft from long before bandleader Ian Ash’s birth can be heard writ large. The 10 songs are replete with vintage instrumentation and hooks eno... more

Aug 30, 2016 3:20 PM Album Reviews

The point of the inspirational film I Hope You Dance: The Power and Spirit of Songis that when life is ugly, music can still be beautiful. Of interest are appearances by Brian Wilson, singing more

Dec 22, 2015 8:43 PM Home Movies

Jul 17, 2015 2:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

It's hard to imagine two acts more different than Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck. Wilson's Beach Boys are an American institution with a list of hits you'd need four hands to count, while the averag,Concert Reviews more

Oct 31, 2013 10:32 AM Concert Reviews

At first glance, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and British blues-rock guitarist Jeff Beck don't seem like the most natural tour mates. After all, their paths haven't crossed that often during the half century or so each has been in the music ind.. more

Aug 26, 2013 1:20 PM On Music

In its early years, the Pitchfork Music Festival dedicated its first night to bands performing classic albums in their entirety, a then-novel format with a nostalgic bent that didn\'t fully square with the editorial philosophy of the website behin.. more

Jul 16, 2012 1:30 PM On Music

As late as last summer, it looked like this year's 50th anniversary of the Beach Boys wouldn't offer much reason for fans to get excited. Yes, rumors of a 50th anniversary tour were flying, but at that point Brian Wilson was saying he didn' more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 2 Comments

Aug 2, 2011 4:26 PM On Music

Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee guitarist Kenny Knoll’s interest in pedal steel led him to Nashville, where his knack for the instrument earned him gigs playing with Carl Smith, Marty Robbins, Dottie West and Crystal Gayle, among many others. Knoll is now the le... more

Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

T.I.'s latest record, King Uncaged, was supposed to be released today, but as with so many anticipated rap albums, its release was delayed. So what are we left with for new releases this week? A whole lot of rough and forgettable discs, but none o.. more

Aug 17, 2010 2:08 PM On Music

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1:10 p.m. game this afternoon. more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The weather can usually be counted on to be at its worst during Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day events, where art venues debut new exhibits and host special events, but believe it or not, the weather should actually be pretty mi... more

Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Come out to see one of this century's most influential composer! The Brian Wilson Greatest Hits Tour is scheduled to stop at the Pabst on Saturday, October 24 at 8pm. He composed "God Only Know,Promotions more

Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions 1 Comments

As the visionary songwriter and producer of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson created some of the landmark recordings of the 1960s, including Pet Sounds and the legendarily unreleased Smile, and generally brought the sunny, harmony laden “C,Toda... more

Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

