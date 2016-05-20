Brianna Borouchoff
Three Friends’ Musical
J.W. Anderson and Joshua Parman’s Little By Little appears to be a charming, little three-person musical. Two women and one man have been friends since childhood. Their friendship is rendered in a quaint, little three-person musical. Sometim.. more
May 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'I Love You, You’re Perfect' This Weekend In Oconomowoc
Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a fun, little musical comic fugue that delves into the nature of love in the 20th century that debuted Off-Broadway in the mid-’90s. It speaks to certain universals abou.. more
Sep 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stop Kiss: A Love Story And More
I absolutely LOVED Stop Kiss. The latest in UWM’s Labworks series, the relatively new play by Diana Son is staged in a very cozy studio theatre atmosphere wit just enough set and costuming to render background for a really good ensemble drama... more
Dec 4, 2011 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It's the Stupidity, Stupid
Redistributionist—as epithets go, the moniker is so mild, so...2008. Today, we're hammered by screeds against Democrats' alleged socialism and President Obama's supposed Marxism. The class war is clearly on—the paranoids and royalists of th... more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 3 Comments
Claire Stigliani and Susan Worsham Exhibits
Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cracker
With its crunchy alt-rock guitars and angsty stoner mentality, Cracker’s biggest hit, “Low,” is pure ’90s, but the rest of the band’s catalogue doesn’t date so easily. Like frontman David Lowery’s other band, Camp more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee