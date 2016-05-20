RSS

Brianna Borouchoff

J.W. Anderson and Joshua Parman’s Little By Little appears to be a charming, little three-person musical. Two women and one man have been friends since childhood. Their friendship is rendered in a quaint, little three-person musical. Sometim.. more

May 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a fun, little musical comic fugue that delves into the nature of love in the 20th century that debuted Off-Broadway in the mid-’90s. It speaks to certain universals abou.. more

Sep 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

  I absolutely LOVED Stop Kiss. The latest in UWM’s Labworks series, the relatively new play by Diana Son is staged in a very cozy studio theatre atmosphere wit just enough set and costuming to render background for a really good ensemble drama... more

Dec 4, 2011 12:15 PM Theater

Redistributionist—as epithets go, the moniker is so mild, so...2008. Today, we're hammered by screeds against Democrats' alleged socialism and President Obama's supposed Marxism. The class war is clearly on—the paranoids and royalists of th... more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With its crunchy alt-rock guitars and angsty stoner mentality, Cracker’s biggest hit, “Low,” is pure ’90s, but the rest of the band’s catalogue doesn’t date so easily. Like frontman David Lowery’s other band, Camp more

Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

