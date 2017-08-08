Brie Larson
Film Clips: Aug. 10, 2017
Annabelle: Creation (Rated R) This fourth film in The Conjuring universe is the franchise’s second prequel. Set in the 1950s, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto portray doll maker Samuel Mullins,Film Clips more
Film Clips: April 20, 2017
Born in China, Disney’s latest nature film, features incredible landscapes, irresistible creatures and jaw-dropping photography. Free Fire features Brie Larson and Armie Hammer and features some ’70s flair and funny dialogue amid the monoto... more
Rebooting the King Kong franchise, Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts designed a simple, effective, 100-foot gorilla for Kong: Skull Island. Here, he is the lonely last of his kind, fighting to retain dominance over his domain. more
Oscar Winning Room out On DVD
Everynow and then the shocking story becomes headline news: a woman is discoveredafter being held captive for years in some man’s basement or backroom whileneighbors passed by unaware. The reports inspired the fictional stor.. more
Revenant Wins at Golden Globes
The Gambler
Mark Wahlberg and Jessica Lange star in The Gambler. more
Café Centraal
Café Centraal stocks about 90 beers, including 23 on tap, each of which it serves in the proper glass. The restaurant’s selection of Belgian beers, many of them from small breweries, is especially inspired, and to keep things fresh the bar ... more
The Either/Orchestra
Deftly composed, with an ear for melody and a love of dance, the archly named Either/Orchestra plays jazz without irony or self-indulgence. On Mood Music for Time Travellers, their first album of new music in five years, the Orchestra explo... more
