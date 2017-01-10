RSS

Brief Candles

The Milwaukee quartet Haunter put a fresh spin on slowcore on their hooky, guitar-minded new album “Worm.” more

Jan 10, 2017 4:10 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee shoegaze expressionists Brief Candles sure take their sweet time, but damn if the results aren't always worth it. Three years after their last EP (and a full five after their last full-length), the band will release their third album thi.. more

Apr 13, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

Last year Milwaukee shoegaze wizards Brief Candles broke from their usual tradition of taking their sweet damn time to release an EP with relatively quick turnaround. The Newhouse EP wasn't a huge departure for the group, and though it was quicker.. more

Jun 12, 2014 4:50 PM On Music 1 Comments

Though they've got nothing on genre standard bearers My Bloody Valentine in this regard, Milwaukee's go-to shoegaze band Brief Candles know a thing or two about taking their time. The group made fans wait a whole five years between their debut LP .. more

Oct 9, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

Brief Candles singer Kevin Dixon opens the song “Skylark” on the band's new Fractured Days LP with an admission. “I spent way too long to write this song,” he sings, “I didn't know how long it'd take.” For anybody who has followed ... more

Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

One of the single most inspiring figures in American history, Helen Keller is a figure so heroic that she was one of the first women to be mentioned by name in American History textbooks. The story of a blind and deaf woman who becomes an activi.. more

Jul 31, 2011 7:12 PM Theater

New shows continue to roll through Milwaukee stages this season. The latest is Ken Morgan’s Square, A Stage Pornography. The independently-produced show stars Joshua Devitt (Corpus Christi) as Thomas Pankrantz—a  man who remains a college jock y.. more

Apr 10, 2011 4:07 AM Theater

Though it probably can't compete with dance music for sheer volume of incredibly specific sub-scenes, modern rock has become a puzzlingly fractured musical universe. Indeed, the term "rock" has become all but meaningless when presented with... more

Mar 7, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

ART TALK- BIG BANG, SMALL BUCKS III @ DEAN JENSEN GALLERY Dean Jensen Gallery brought the annual Big Bang Small Bucks III exhibition back to his walls for December and January to open 2011. Jensen extends an invitation to 25 artists from Milw.. more

Jan 6, 2011 12:35 PM Visual Arts

Dec 22, 2010 5:26 PM On Music

Writing in droll prose befitting National Public Radio, David Sedaris became one of the literary world’s top stars thanks largely to his autobiographical essays about his eccentric family, personal foibles and the many odd jobs he’s held. more

Oct 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The manicured order of a tastefully appointed home is disarranged by a sudden wind rushing through an open window at the start of Tokyo Sonata. Cut to a drab and cubicled office, where the home’s owner is about to be swept away by a metaphorical .. more

May 19, 2010 2:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

May 13, 2010 3:19 PM On Music

The Baltimore duo Beach House had already polished the muted, Mazzy Star-esque dream-pop of their 2006 self-titled debut album on their 2008 effort Devotion , but even their biggest supporters couldn’t have predicted more

Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more

Jan 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One of the signal images of the ‘80s was the attractive young woman, clutching a kitchen knife as she slowly steps into a dark room of horror. The House of the Devil revisits those years in a story about a cute college girl, Samantha (Jocelin Do.. more

Jan 16, 2010 1:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

Though they began the decade as one of the city’s most popular jam bands, Freshwater Collins, the guys in Invade Rome emerged last year with a new name, a new sound and a new record, Light Eyed and Villainous, a forceful collection of burly... more

Jul 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Here it is! We are very pleased to announce the 2009 Cascio Groove Garage lineup with our partners Casico Interstate Music and 91.7 WMSE. more

May 14, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Record Store Day began last year as an attempt to lure traffic to often-struggling independent music stores with a series of ultra-rare, Record Store Day-only releases. This year’s crop of collectibles includes releases from Bob Dylan, The ... more

Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dan DuChaine may be the only record store owner who's actually trying to drive traffic awa Buzzcity ,Local Music more

Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

