Haunter Keep the Spirit of Slowcore Alive on ‘Worm’
The Milwaukee quartet Haunter put a fresh spin on slowcore on their hooky, guitar-minded new album “Worm.” more
Jan 10, 2017 4:10 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream The Rarest of Things: A New Brief Candles Single
Milwaukee shoegaze expressionists Brief Candles sure take their sweet time, but damn if the results aren't always worth it. Three years after their last EP (and a full five after their last full-length), the band will release their third album thi.. more
Apr 13, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Relive the Roaring 1950s with Brief Candles' "Terry Nation" Video
Last year Milwaukee shoegaze wizards Brief Candles broke from their usual tradition of taking their sweet damn time to release an EP with relatively quick turnaround. The Newhouse EP wasn't a huge departure for the group, and though it was quicker.. more
Jun 12, 2014 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 1 Comments
Stream Brief Candles' 'Newhouse' EP Ahead of This Weekend's Release Show
Though they've got nothing on genre standard bearers My Bloody Valentine in this regard, Milwaukee's go-to shoegaze band Brief Candles know a thing or two about taking their time. The group made fans wait a whole five years between their debut LP .. more
Oct 9, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Brief Candles' Long-Awaited Follow-Up
Brief Candles singer Kevin Dixon opens the song “Skylark” on the band's new Fractured Days LP with an admission. “I spent way too long to write this song,” he sings, “I didn't know how long it'd take.” For anybody who has followed ... more
Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Miracle Worker: Acacia Auditions
One of the single most inspiring figures in American history, Helen Keller is a figure so heroic that she was one of the first women to be mentioned by name in American History textbooks. The story of a blind and deaf woman who becomes an activi.. more
Jul 31, 2011 7:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Square: MGAC Hosts a Stage Pornography
New shows continue to roll through Milwaukee stages this season. The latest is Ken Morgan’s Square, A Stage Pornography. The independently-produced show stars Joshua Devitt (Corpus Christi) as Thomas Pankrantz—a man who remains a college jock y.. more
Apr 10, 2011 4:07 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brief Candles, Golden Birthday and Catacombz @ Cactus Club
Though it probably can't compete with dance music for sheer volume of incredibly specific sub-scenes, modern rock has become a puzzlingly fractured musical universe. Indeed, the term "rock" has become all but meaningless when presented with... more
Mar 7, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Big Bang, Small Bucks III @ Dean Jensen Gallery
ART TALK- BIG BANG, SMALL BUCKS III @ DEAN JENSEN GALLERY Dean Jensen Gallery brought the annual Big Bang Small Bucks III exhibition back to his walls for December and January to open 2011. Jensen extends an invitation to 25 artists from Milw.. more
Jan 6, 2011 12:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Antler Antennas Close 2010 with a New EP
Dec 22, 2010 5:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Writing in droll prose befitting National Public Radio, David Sedaris became one of the literary world’s top stars thanks largely to his autobiographical essays about his eccentric family, personal foibles and the many odd jobs he’s held. more
Oct 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The manicured order of a tastefully appointed home is disarranged by a sudden wind rushing through an open window at the start of Tokyo Sonata. Cut to a drab and cubicled office, where the home’s owner is about to be swept away by a metaphorical .. more
May 19, 2010 2:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Here's The 2010 Lineup For Summerfest's All-Local Groove Stage
May 13, 2010 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Baltimore duo Beach House had already polished the muted, Mazzy Star-esque dream-pop of their 2006 self-titled debut album on their 2008 effort Devotion , but even their biggest supporters couldn’t have predicted more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more
Jan 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
One of the signal images of the ‘80s was the attractive young woman, clutching a kitchen knife as she slowly steps into a dark room of horror. The House of the Devil revisits those years in a story about a cute college girl, Samantha (Jocelin Do.. more
Jan 16, 2010 1:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Though they began the decade as one of the city’s most popular jam bands, Freshwater Collins, the guys in Invade Rome emerged last year with a new name, a new sound and a new record, Light Eyed and Villainous, a forceful collection of burly... more
Jul 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The 2009 Cascio Groove Garage
Here it is! We are very pleased to announce the 2009 Cascio Groove Garage lineup with our partners Casico Interstate Music and 91.7 WMSE. more
May 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Concert Reviews
Record Store Day began last year as an attempt to lure traffic to often-struggling independent music stores with a series of ultra-rare, Record Store Day-only releases. This year’s crop of collectibles includes releases from Bob Dylan, The ... more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dan DuChaine may be the only record store owner who's actually trying to drive traffic awa Buzzcity ,Local Music more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments