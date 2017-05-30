Briggs And Stratton Big Backyard
Jack Spann: Beautiful Man from Mars (Big Boo Music)
Spann built his reputation on keyboards and recorded demos for David Bowie’s final record, Blackstar. But on his own second solo album, Beautiful Man from Mars—co-produced by Milwaukee music stalwart Gary Tanin—Spann plays just about everyt... more
May 30, 2017 2:03 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
And Here's Summerfest's Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Headlining Lineup
Apr 26, 2013 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Blowing Horatio's Horn
C.S. Forester's seafaring tales of the Napoleonic wars were a favorite in Hollywood back in the days when in swashbuckling pictures were a genre unto themselves. In more recent years, The A&E Channel ran an Emmy-winning series based on Forester's .. more
Jul 23, 2011 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Reyna Grande Spreads Her Wings in ‘Dancing With Butterflies’
In some Mexicancultures, butterflies represent extraordinary spiritual, magical creations Dancing With Butterflies ,Books more
Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
July 2 - July 8
The Paper Chase @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. John Congleton’s brooding, gut-punching production has made ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Gnarls Barkley @ The Briggs and Stratton Big Backyard
Limited by his dense, Buddha-esque frame, Cee-Lo isn’t particularly limber, but thatdoesn’t stop him from dancing. In concert with Gnarls Barkley, Cee-Lo fallsback on two moves. The f,Concert Reviews more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews