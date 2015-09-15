RSS

Bright Eyes

Photos: CJ Foeckler

Conor Oberst brought his head-banging punk band to Turner Hall, inciting a mosh pit, spitting on stage and covering The Clash. more

Sep 15, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Conor Oberst didn’t leave the sold-out crowd at the Pabst Theater hanging too long Saturday night. Just three songs into his set he played the first of what would turn out to be a very generous he,Concert Reviews more

Jun 2, 2014 10:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

After a second bow with his best-known project Bright Eyes, indie-folk singer Conor Oberst is back to his solo ways. On May 20, he'll release a new solo album on Nonesuch Records, Upside Down Mountain —no Mystic Valley Band this time, which hopefu.. more

Feb 11, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

If many of Wisconsin's alt country/Americana practitioners skew toward honky-tonk good times and general hilarity, Green Bay's Midwestern Charm brings grim equilibrium on the band’s self-titled debut. Loneliness, regret, angst... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:31 AM Album Reviews

It's a big week for new indie-rock albums. For cash-strapped consumers, the revelatory PJ Harvey record is the new release that'll yield the most returns, but listeners able to drop a fifty at the record store can treat themselves to a great spree.. more

Feb 16, 2011 8:48 PM On Music

Bright Eyes will return to Milwaukee for a Sunday, April 3 show at the Riverside Theater, the venue announced this morning. The group will be touring behind its first album in four years, The People's Key, which frontman Conor Oberst recorded afte.. more

Jan 11, 2011 4:11 PM On Music

Saying Titus Andronicus singer Patrick Stickles bears a resemblance to Conor Oberst is akin to saying Owl City sounds faintly like the Postal Service. Stickles’ throaty quiver is the mirror image of Oberst’s, indistinguishable in both timbre and c.. more

Mar 12, 2010 3:50 PM On Music

It looks like that long-rumored Conor Oberst/Jim Jones/M. Ward collaboration is actually going to happen: Monsters of Folk—wow what a name—will release their debut album on Sept. 22, according to a press release sent out this morning that promises.. more

Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The band name "Soy un Caballo" means "I am a Horse" in Spanish, the group's lyrics are in French and the main songwriting duo of Aurélie Muller and Thomas Van Cottom come from Belgium. Luckily for those skittish about a little taste,CD more

Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

January 03, 2008 Althoughit can sometimes feel like Milwaukee's music scene is a t Shepherd Express ,Music Feature more

Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

October 25, 2007 Indie rock took a beating in the blogosphere last week. In a series o New Yorker ,Concert Reviews more

Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Bright Eyes' grand return to the Pabst was a little anticlimactic, although that's not necessarily a bad thing. Last time Milwaukee saw young Mr. Oberst, he was being dragged off stage by an exasperated handler, following a clusterfuck finale fill.. more

Oct 23, 2007 4:00 AM On Music

