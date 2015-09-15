Bright Eyes
Desaparecidos @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Conor Oberst brought his head-banging punk band to Turner Hall, inciting a mosh pit, spitting on stage and covering The Clash. more
Sep 15, 2015 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Conor Oberst w/ Dawes @ The Pabst Theater
Conor Oberst didn’t leave the sold-out crowd at the Pabst Theater hanging too long Saturday night. Just three songs into his set he played the first of what would turn out to be a very generous he,Concert Reviews more
Jun 2, 2014 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Conor Oberst to Play the Pabst Theater Behind his New Solo LP
After a second bow with his best-known project Bright Eyes, indie-folk singer Conor Oberst is back to his solo ways. On May 20, he'll release a new solo album on Nonesuch Records, Upside Down Mountain —no Mystic Valley Band this time, which hopefu.. more
Feb 11, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Midwestern Charm
If many of Wisconsin's alt country/Americana practitioners skew toward honky-tonk good times and general hilarity, Green Bay's Midwestern Charm brings grim equilibrium on the band’s self-titled debut. Loneliness, regret, angst... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:31 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
New Release Wrap-Up: Bright Eyes, Telekinesis, Yuck
It's a big week for new indie-rock albums. For cash-strapped consumers, the revelatory PJ Harvey record is the new release that'll yield the most returns, but listeners able to drop a fifty at the record store can treat themselves to a great spree.. more
Feb 16, 2011 8:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bright Eyes to Play The Riverside Theater
Bright Eyes will return to Milwaukee for a Sunday, April 3 show at the Riverside Theater, the venue announced this morning. The group will be touring behind its first album in four years, The People's Key, which frontman Conor Oberst recorded afte.. more
Jan 11, 2011 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Titus Andronicus' Audacious Civil War Epic, "The Monitor"
Saying Titus Andronicus singer Patrick Stickles bears a resemblance to Conor Oberst is akin to saying Owl City sounds faintly like the Postal Service. Stickles’ throaty quiver is the mirror image of Oberst’s, indistinguishable in both timbre and c.. more
Mar 12, 2010 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hey Look, Another Conor Oberst Band
It looks like that long-rumored Conor Oberst/Jim Jones/M. Ward collaboration is actually going to happen: Monsters of Folk—wow what a name—will release their debut album on Sept. 22, according to a press release sent out this morning that promises.. more
Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Soy un Caballo
The band name "Soy un Caballo" means "I am a Horse" in Spanish, the group's lyrics are in French and the main songwriting duo of Aurélie Muller and Thomas Van Cottom come from Belgium. Luckily for those skittish about a little taste,CD more
Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
Ron Sexsmith
The last several years have seen Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith, who plays an 8 p Destination Unknown ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Eisley
Eisley is an odd but promising indie-rock act prone to poppy, Coldplay-ish pianos and com Cassagaga ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Look Back
January 03, 2008 Althoughit can sometimes feel like Milwaukee's music scene is a t Shepherd Express ,Music Feature more
Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Joanna Newsom @ The Pabst Theater
October 25, 2007 Indie rock took a beating in the blogosphere last week. In a series o New Yorker ,Concert Reviews more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Bright Eyes w/ Simon Joyner and Capgun Coup
Bright Eyes' grand return to the Pabst was a little anticlimactic, although that's not necessarily a bad thing. Last time Milwaukee saw young Mr. Oberst, he was being dragged off stage by an exasperated handler, following a clusterfuck finale fill.. more
Oct 23, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music