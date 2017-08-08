Bristol Renaissance Faire
Take Me to the Cos-Bar
Paul Masterson explores the history and current incarnations of costuming among members of the LGBTQ community. more
Aug 8, 2017 1:43 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
The Bristol Renaissance Faire Plans Another Summer of Medieval Entertainment
The 12th annual Bristol Renaissance Faire presentsmore additions in merchants and entertainment this year along with traditionalfavorites. This Kenosha-based festival will take people back to Shakespearetimes with medieval food and alcoholic be.. more
Jul 5, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Time to Party Like It's 1599!
The Bristol Renaissance Faire is a pleasant place to forget your 21st-century cares with 16th-century frivolity. This popular summer destination event is set in a village among the trees with more than 400 period-costumed performers, 160 me... more
Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Bucks Vs. Thunder
Brandon Jennings and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee