Brit Marling

 Images ofcorporate malfeasance open The East , video of environmental degradation narrated by voices fromthe new underground. “We want all those who are guilty to experience the terrorof their crimes,” they threaten. “We are The East .. more

Sep 24, 2013 12:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

Sarah can’t tell her husband about her job. He thinks she’s off to Dubai on private security work when really, she’s going undercover for the sinisterly-named Hiller Brood, a security contractor with powerful corporate clients more

Jun 25, 2013 11:38 PM Film Reviews

In Sound of My Voice, Maggie is the beguiling leader of a doomsday cult with an unusual spin on the future... more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

<p> The new planet emerged from the night sky as a blue dot and, before science could answer any questions, swam closer to our world. Soon it grew larger than the moon in the morning sky and continued to swell in size. Unnatural and inescapable, i.. more

Jan 17, 2012 10:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage7835.jpe

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

