RSS
British History
The Face of Britain: A History of the Nation Through Its Portraits (Oxford University Press), by Simon Schama
Simon Schama became a celebrity intellectual for his PBS series “The Power of Art,” but much of his academic work has concerned British history. With The Face of Britain: A History of the Nation Through Its Portraits, Schama brings toget... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:07 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Empire in Color
The British Empire brought progress and prejudice to the ends of the earth. It laid the foundation of democracy and sowed the seeds of catastrophe, ennobling and exploiting as it gathered together one-third of the world’s inhabitants by the start.. more
Mar 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Changing Focus
Inth The Trouble With People You Don’t Know, ,Art more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!