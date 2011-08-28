British Television
Death Comes to Oxford
We tend to think of Oxford, the mother of universities in the English-speaking world, as an intellectual refuge. But in the stories of Colin Dexter and the two British television series spun from them, “Inspector Morse” and “Inspector Lewis,.. more
Downton Abbey on Masterpiece Classics
The sinking of the Titanic dominates the opening of “Downton Abbey,” the hit British series airing stateside on PBS’ “Masterpiece Classic” starting this weekend. Reading the news at his breakfast table, the Earl of Grantham is mortified. For him.. more
More Great Detectives
Good music, movies and television from the past—“classics” in the overused terminology of nowadays—keeps getting packaged and repackaged again. One new example of top-drawer older material reassembled is the “Great Detectives Anthology.” The 12-D.. more
Inspector Lewis
British television continues to shine with bright moments for viewers of public television, and one of the brightest programs of recent years is “Inspector Lewis.” Most of Season 3 aired last month on MPTV and all five episodes are out on DVD. .. more
Danger Man
Patrick McGoohan’s famous starring role in “The Prisoner” was predicated on his background as the spy who eventually tired of all the duplicity. The creators of “The Prisoner” almost certainly referenced McGoohan’s previous stint in a British te.. more
Red Riding
The series of Swedish films based on Stieg Larsson’s novels aren’t the only dark, made-for-TV trilogy of crime films from the northern rim of Europe where the sun retreats behind clouds for much of the year. Drawn from the novels of British expat.. more
Rivals of Sherlock Holmes
It was a clever idea for television. “The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes” was a series based on detective stories by Arthur Conan Doyle’s less-remembered contemporaries, all of them set in late Victorian England and featuring eccentric sleuths. The 19.. more
Life on Mars
Conundrums in space and time are popular right now in pop culture. One example: the ABC series Life on Mars, concerning an NYPD detective who wakes up in 1973. Like many standout American shows, from All in the Family through American Idol,.. more
Sexual Perversity in Chicago: July 11, 2009
In the era somewhere between the sexual revolution and the popular realization that indiscriminate sex can kill, a young David Mamet wrote a play about the sex lives of young, urban Midwesterners. Some 30 years later, the once-controversial... more
License to Kill
Blame it on Ian Flemming, who led the world to believe that spying, especially for British intelligence, was glamorous business. After all, James Bond wore sharp clothes, drove flash cars and drank in the swankiest lounges on earth. The British t.. more
Apollo 11 on Camera
Forty years ago this July the world was focused on one thing: the first footsteps of humans on another world. On July 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 lifted off from Cape Kennedy for a mission to the moon. Anyone conscious at the time will never forget t.. more
Britain's House of Power
From the outside it doesn’t look like much. Number 10 Downing Street isn’t Buckingham Palace, or the Winter Palace, or the White House, but a modest-looking townhouse on a street of townhouses. But this relatively anonymous dwelling has been the .. more
Very British, Indeed
Veteran British actor Albert Finney is magnificent in “A Rather English Marriage” (1999). For the award-winning UK television drama (out now on DVD), Finney plays Squadron Leader Reggie Conyngham-Jervis, an upper-class Englishman of ponderous and.. more
Zero Boys
Originally released in 1982, the Zero Boys' Vicious Circle is one of the best punk-rock re Vicious Circle ,CD Reviews more
The Scarring Party
Somebody in the parks department has a great sense of humor. Why else would they book one of the city’s most morose bands to play in the brightly lit, flora-filled halls of the city’s horticultural conservatory? The Scarring Party, a Milwau... more
Mar. 12 - Mar. 18
A Braves New World @ Discovery World, 7 p.m. Justin time for the spring baseball season, this month sees the release ofWilliam Povletich’s Mil,This Week in Milwaukee more
Baron of Intrigue
Oh, to be in the Swinging England of James Bond imitators during the ‘60s, a place of mods and spies, electric eyes and closed circuit cameras, exotic discotheques and posh country manors. The British television series “The Baron,” running from 1.. more
Completely Cracker
Robbie Coltrane never became a big star except in the most literal sense. But this hulking elephant of a man should at least have become a major character actor up there with Phillip Seymour Hoffman. His role in the British television series “Cra.. more
Gary Valentine
Remember that guy on “King of Queens” who looked suspiciously like Kevin James and played his cousin? There’s a reason for the resemblance: Despite what the surnames attest, that actor, Gary Valentine, is actually James’ older brot more
Lady Helen Mirren
In perhaps her most familiar role before winning an Oscar for The Queen, Helen Mirren played the determined police inspector of “Prime Suspect.” In the British mini-series “Painted Lady” (out now on DVD), she is a determined woman working with an.. more
