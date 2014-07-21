British
Sylvan Esso's Sept. 5 Show Has Been Moved to the Pabst Theater
Good news for anybody who wasn't able to get a pair of tickets to Sylvan Esso's Friday, Sept. 5 Cactus Club show, and slightly less good news for people who already had them: The show has been moved to the Pabst Theater. That's a much less intimat.. more
Jul 21, 2014 7:26 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Unions for Beginners (For Beginners), by David Cogswell
Scott Walker’s face appears in this primer on unionism and the accompanying text isn’t flattering. Topping Walker’s agenda is union busting, a move many outside the unions support with little understanding of the implications more
Jan 24, 2013 3:55 PM David Luhrssen Books
Where Only Fools Dare Invade
Afghanistan has often been called unconquerable, the “graveyard of empires,” but as Tamim Ansary argues in his witty overview of that country’s history, truisms aren’t always entirely true. Ansary reminds readers that more
Jan 24, 2013 3:52 PM David Luhrssen Books
American Naval History, 1607-1865: Overcoming the Colonial Legacy (University of Nebraska Press) by Jonathan R. Dull
American schools always taught that the U.S. Navy carried the day in early wars against Barbary pirates and the British, but in truth, Jonathan Dull tells us, the record is mixed. Despite redundant and occasionally unclear writing, Dull off... more
Jan 17, 2013 4:31 PM David Luhrssen Books
John Hawks Pub's British Comfort Food
John Hawks is a British-themed pub that has long been one of Downtown's most popular places for casual fare. Robert Bell founded Hawks in 1971 in a spot two blocks away from its current location. The move to today's spot on Wisconsin Avenue... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Visionaries of British Folk Reside in 'Electric Eden'
Very few of the artists featured in Rob Young's Electric Eden: Unearthing Britain's Visionary Music (Faber & Faber) have left a legacy clearly discernable to anyone who is not a serious observer of the British folk scene of the 1960s. Donov... more
Aug 22, 2011 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books