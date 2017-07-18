Brittany Curran
Theater RED's Shakespeare-Inspired 'Wayward Women' is a Mash-up of Role Reversals
A new play written in Shakespearean verse by Chicago playwright Jared McDaris, called Wayward Women, is playing at the Alchemist Theatre. more
Jul 18, 2017 12:28 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Bourbon, the Bard and Midsummer in the Middle of Winter
Jan 27, 2017 3:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Wild West in Action Drama at the Brumder
J.J .Gatesman's steampunk wild western revenge story Jack of Hearts makes its debut this month in the cozy space of the Brumder Mansion. The atmosphere is firmly established on entrance into the historic mansion's basement. Actors lounge about.. more
Oct 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Julius Caeser Overlooking Downtown Milwaukee
It’s time for a return trip to Kadish Park to hang out with the Downtown Milwaukee Skyline and some more Shakespeare as Optimist Theatre once again hosts Free Shakespeare in the Park this August. Alan Edge plays Caesar. Okay, that’s cool. But Laur.. more
Jul 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Intros and Outros at Milwaukee Youth Theatre
Off the Cuff sits down with Artistic Director Therese Burazin of Milwaukee Youth Theatre as she prepares to pass the torch to Associate Director Brandon Herr in the company’s 25th season. more
Feb 2, 2016 2:30 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
‘Much Ado’ at Bard & Bourbon
This month, Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company presents a warm, minimal staging of Much Ado About Nothing in the cozy space of Theatre Gigante’s Studio Theatre. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:06 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Ibsen’s Odyssey in America
Romulus Linney’s retelling of Henrik Ibsen’s classic Peer Gynt neatly drops the epic story of Self into the context of early-20th-century Appalachia. In UW-Milwaukee’s production of Gint, we are asked to consider no less than what it means ... more
Dec 11, 2013 1:37 AM Selena Milewski Theater
NYE 2011 and After Party
General admission to the upscale East Side dance club/lounge Decibel is $20 on New Year’s Eve; $25 includes an open bar until midnight. There are also $500 and $800 VIP packages for parties looking to spend up. At 3 a.m., the club begins it... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Eleven Party
$11 specials on food,$11 mug with $2 tap refills or $4 rail drink refills, $11 Nacho,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Smith Westerns and Reading Rainbow
Chicago’s Smith Westerns trafficked in youthful garage-pop on their lo-fi 2009 self-titled debut album, singing of good times and romantic frustrations. The subject matter is much the same on their latest single, “Weekend,” but this time more
Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee