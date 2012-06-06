Brittany Mcdonald
Carnal 'Help Wanted' at Alchemist Theatre
Aaron Kopec, playwright of Murder Castle and Faust, has explored dark parts of the psyche in productions at the Alchemist Theatre. This summer, however, Kopec offers up Help Wanted, a show that should be less sinister and more subtle... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
AUTHOR'S VOICE Another Last-Minute Show
Modern publishing on the big best-seller scale sounds a lot like Hollywood now. I recently read that when the author of Hunger Games was told about a pre-existing Japanese novel that had a lot in common with hers…she asked them if she should rea.. more
May 29, 2012 7:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bukowski As Muse
I find Charles Bukowski’s work to be extremely tedious. I am referring to his written work, of course. I can only assume his work for the US Post Office in LA was better than his written work, but it’s tough to say. Not that I don’t understand w.. more
Nov 13, 2011 4:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Juana de la Cruz as Badass Intellectual Hero
There’s an earthy gravitas about the eyes looking out into the lobby of the UWM Theatre Building from the North wall. Brittany McDonald’s headshot has a casual intensity about it that captures a bit of what makes her stage presence so appealing... more
Oct 22, 2011 7:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mike Fredrickson
A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career at the beginning of the decade. His talents caught the at... more
Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione... more
Aug 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sweeney Todd
For the company’s production of the 1979 Stephen Sondheim musical, Sweeney Todd, technical director David Roper has packed the tiny little space at Off the Wall Theatre with a multilevel set, smoking ovens and trapdoors. Amid all of the act... more
Aug 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee