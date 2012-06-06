RSS

Brittany Mcdonald

Aaron Kopec, playwright of Murder Castle and Faust, has explored dark parts of the psyche in productions at the Alchemist Theatre. This summer, however, Kopec offers up Help Wanted, a show that should be less sinister and more subtle...

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 Modern publishing on the big best-seller scale sounds a lot like Hollywood now. I recently read that when the author of Hunger Games was told about a pre-existing Japanese novel that had a lot in common with hers…she asked them if she should rea..

May 29, 2012 7:58 PM Theater

I find Charles Bukowski's work to be extremely tedious. I am referring to his written work, of course. I can only assume his work for the US Post Office in LA was better than his written work, but it's tough to say. Not that I don't understand w..

Nov 13, 2011 4:04 AM Theater

There's an earthy gravitas about the eyes looking out into the lobby of the UWM Theatre Building from the North wall. Brittany McDonald's headshot has a casual intensity about it that captures a bit of what makes her stage presence so appealing...

Oct 22, 2011 7:46 PM Theater

blogimage8297.jpe

A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career at the beginning of the decade. His talents caught the at...

Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7564.jpe

Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione...

Aug 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7485.jpe

For the company's production of the 1979 Stephen Sondheim musical, Sweeney Todd, technical director David Roper has packed the tiny little space at Off the Wall Theatre with a multilevel set, smoking ovens and trapdoors. Amid all of the act...

Aug 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

