RSS

Broadminded: Blue Plate Special

In Good, Viggo Mortensen stars as Halder, a man who gradually—by steps—loses his moral bearings in Nazi Germany. A literature professor, Halder mumbles objections when a bonfire of books erupts outside his classroom window but falls silent for fe.. more

Sep 17, 2010 12:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

It’s difficult to imagine how future generations are going to view It’s A Wonderful Life. For better or worse, Frank Capra’s classic Christmas film has been viewed by countless people on countless TV’s since light was first cast through the orig.. more

Sep 15, 2010 8:50 PM Theater

blogimage5832.jpe

Milwaukee’s all-woman sketch comedy ensemble returns to Bay View’s Alchemist Theater this weekend for the opening of its latest program, “Blue Plate Special,” a mix of sketches and videos built around seemingly ordinary situations more

Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5822.jpe

Milwaukee’s all-woman sketch comedy ensemble returns to Bay View’s Alchemist Theater this weekend for the opening of its latest program, “Blue Plate Special,” a mix of sketches and videos built around seemingly ordinary situations more

Mar 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES