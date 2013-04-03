Broadminded Buffet
When one considers the personal and professional obligations of those involved, the time and effort required in the pursuit of such an endeavor and the daunting task of making complete strangers chuckle, the women more
Apr 3, 2013 2:52 PM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Milwaukee's all-female sketch-comedy troupe Broadminded has a knack for taking everyday situations and drawing them out to absurdist extremes. Its latest two-hour show, “Broadminded Buffet,” features an assortment of live and video... more
A Broadminded Buffet
Like all good sketch comedy, A Broadminded show is always at least a little bit like a buffet. True, you’re not actually choosing what to consume, but in a weird way, you are (consciously or not) choosing what to laugh at from a pretty diverse.. more
Jan 10, 2012 12:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Science Fiction of Military Marketing
There on the cinema's screen was a super-sleek plane flying over a moonscape while communicating with an orbiting satellite. In the next moment, a multi-colored topographical map, orders being barked—and in my own mind, memories of "Call of... more
Aug 28, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features