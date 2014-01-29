Broadminded: Confessions
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2014 Winter/Spring Milwaukee Concert Preview
This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more
Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bridesmaid Comedy with Theatre Unchained
Really there's no reason why this show shouldn't be sold-out for its entire run. Five Women Wearing the Same Dress is a perfectly approachable comedy featuring a really fun ensemble of five actresses playing bridesmaids just after a wedding at .. more
Jan 27, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Premiere This Week With Splinter Group
Fresh, new theatre company Splinter Group continues its season this week as it opens the world premiere of Trailer Park Prophecies. Written by local playwright Jim Farrell, the show stars Joe Picchetti, Linda Loving, Emily Vitrano, and Bryce Lor.. more
Jan 5, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Geoff Harley Benefit At Frank's Power Plant
The dawn of any new year is always kind of a strange period for shows. Traditional theatre groups are in kind of a limbo between closing holiday shows and opening new shows in the new year. A couple of giant horse puppets canter across the bigges.. more
Jan 3, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Broadminded: Confessions
Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more
Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
