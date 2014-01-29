RSS

Broadminded: Confessions

miley cyrus john kricfalusi bangerz cartoon tour use.jpg.jpe

This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more

Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

 Really there's no reason why this show shouldn't be sold-out for its entire run. Five Women Wearing the Same Dress is a perfectly approachable comedy featuring a really fun ensemble of five actresses playing bridesmaids just after a wedding at .. more

Jan 27, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Fresh, new theatre company Splinter Group  continues its season this week as it opens the world premiere of Trailer Park Prophecies. Written by local playwright Jim Farrell, the show stars Joe Picchetti, Linda Loving, Emily Vitrano, and Bryce Lor.. more

Jan 5, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

The dawn of any new year is always kind of a strange period for shows. Traditional  theatre groups are in kind of a limbo between closing holiday shows and opening new shows in the new year. A couple of giant horse puppets canter across the bigges.. more

Jan 3, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage9921.jpe

Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more

Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9908.jpe

Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more

Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9834.jpe

Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions ... more

Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9827.jpe

Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions . more

Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES