Broadminded
Fall Into Comedy with Broadminded
Sometimes you carefully crafty and formulate great comedy. And sometimes you fall into it. Long-lived all-woman comedy group Broadminded falls into comedy this month with stand-up guests Tyler Menz and Carson Leet. Broadminded will be offeri.. more
Oct 11, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Thank YOU with Broadminded
StacyBabl, Anne Graff LaDisa, Melissa Kingston and Megan McGee have been doingcomedy together for a long time. The all-woman sketch comedy group has ainventive, strikingly clever edge to it. In its best moments, the group canstrike multiple le.. more
Nov 2, 2014 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The 2014 Milwaukee Comedy Festival
Onceagain, this year The Milwaukee Comedy Festival makes another appearance to signal thebeginning of the end of summer with some funny. Celebrating nine years inexistence, the festival makes its way to the Next Act Theatre space on 255 S.Wat.. more
Aug 1, 2014 8:26 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Broadminded Riffs on the Perils of Doing It Yourself
The ladies of Broadminded will introduce their latest sketched comedy show in April. Produced by Milwaukee Comedy, Inc., Do It Yourself will explore the perils of do-it-yourself projects, with the cast playing on home improvement projects gone wro.. more
Mar 21, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Let’s Be Broadminded
When one considers the personal and professional obligations of those involved, the time and effort required in the pursuit of such an endeavor and the daunting task of making complete strangers chuckle, the women more
Apr 3, 2013 2:52 PM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Launches Laughs
The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival opened at Next Act Theatre's space this past weekend. It continues through Aug. 11. The 2012 festival feels a bit more organized than previous festivals, as stand-up, sketch and improv comics, pr... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Broadminded Buffet
Like all good sketch comedy, A Broadminded show is always at least a little bit like a buffet. True, you’re not actually choosing what to consume, but in a weird way, you are (consciously or not) choosing what to laugh at from a pretty diverse.. more
Jan 10, 2012 12:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
2011 Milwaukee Comedyfest: Day Two
In Day two of the 2011 Milwaukee Comedyfest, the mood rolled into a different rhythm with three different programs featuring a Stand-up comic followed by a sketch comedy group followed by an improv group and ended with another sketch group.THE F.. more
Aug 6, 2011 9:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Blood, Comedy and Broadmnded
Sketch comedy group Broadminded continues to show a penchant for bright, crisply witty comedy with its latest outing Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. The group that has, in the past, covered some pretty interesting ground looks for novel comedy in .. more
Jun 19, 2011 1:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Broadminded Does Families
Anne, Stacy, Melissa and Megan return to the Alchemist Theatre next month for their latest sketch comedy show Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. It’s family comedy which might not actually be . . . y’know . . . “family comedy.” Family is such a tedio.. more
May 21, 2011 7:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Broadminded's Fifth Anniversary Show
Sketch Comedy groups come and go quite frequently. Members flit in and out quite of more established groups just as frequently. It’s a bit like any local music scene. Bands come and go and only a few manage to stick it out for the long haul. Tha.. more
Feb 2, 2011 11:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Week Of Funny: Free Night
The Fifth Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival opens tonight with a free sketch comedy show at the Alchemist Theatre featuring three of the best sketch groups in town.The Comedy Fest kick-off starts at 7:30 pm tonight. Milwaukee-based sketch com.. more
Jul 26, 2010 11:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Broadminded Science
Earlier this summer, really really far away from Milwaukee, film producer Lorne Michaels released a $10 million comedy, which appears as though it will fall about $2 million short of breaking even. One does not have to go to that kind of trouble .. more
Jun 7, 2010 3:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Women Who Play Men, Men Who Play Women
The local all-woman sketch comedy group Broadminded returns to the stage with a new show this week. With their regular rehearsal, writing and performance cycle, Broadminded have the dedication to match their intelligence and talent.Stacy Ba... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
