Broadminded

Sometimes you carefully crafty and formulate great comedy. And sometimes you fall into it. Long-lived all-woman comedy group Broadminded falls into comedy this month with stand-up guests Tyler Menz and Carson Leet. Broadminded will be offeri.. more

Oct 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

We've made it through the exciting (and busy) holidayseason, but that doesn't mean the fun has come to an end! Our beloved cityplans to infuse Polish sights, sounds and smells into The Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) on Saturday, Jan. 17 from 9a.m... more

Jan 9, 2015 7:50 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

StacyBabl, Anne Graff LaDisa, Melissa Kingston and Megan McGee have been doingcomedy together for a long time. The all-woman sketch comedy group has ainventive, strikingly clever edge to it. In its best moments, the group canstrike multiple le.. more

Nov 2, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

Onceagain, this year The Milwaukee Comedy Festival  makes another appearance to signal thebeginning of the end of summer with some funny. Celebrating nine years inexistence, the festival makes its way to the Next Act Theatre space on 255 S.Wat.. more

Aug 1, 2014 8:26 AM Theater

Powerful Pols: Julilly Kohler’s spectacular environmentally friendly home overflowed with enthusiastic supporters of female Assembly candidates. Hosted by outgoing state Rep. Sandy more

Jun 25, 2014 1:16 AM Around MKE

The ladies of Broadminded will introduce their latest sketched comedy show in April. Produced by Milwaukee Comedy, Inc., Do It Yourself will explore the perils of do-it-yourself projects, with the cast playing on home improvement projects gone wro.. more

Mar 21, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

When one considers the personal and professional obligations of those involved, the time and effort required in the pursuit of such an endeavor and the daunting task of making complete strangers chuckle, the women more

Apr 3, 2013 2:52 PM A&E Feature

The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival opened at Next Act Theatre's space this past weekend. It continues through Aug. 11. The 2012 festival feels a bit more organized than previous festivals, as stand-up, sketch and improv comics, pr... more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 Like all good sketch comedy, A Broadminded show is always at least a little bit like a buffet. True, you’re not actually choosing what to consume, but in a weird way, you are (consciously or not) choosing what to laugh at from a pretty diverse.. more

Jan 10, 2012 12:43 PM Theater

In Day two of the 2011 Milwaukee Comedyfest, the mood rolled into a different rhythm with three different programs featuring a Stand-up comic followed by a sketch comedy group followed by an improv group and ended with another sketch group.THE F.. more

Aug 6, 2011 9:29 PM Theater

Sketch comedy group Broadminded continues to show a penchant for bright, crisply witty comedy with its latest outing Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. The group that has, in the past, covered some pretty interesting ground looks for novel comedy in .. more

Jun 19, 2011 1:13 AM Theater

Anne, Stacy, Melissa and Megan return to the Alchemist Theatre next month for their latest sketch comedy show Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. It’s family comedy which might not actually be . . . y’know . . . “family comedy.” Family is such a tedio.. more

May 21, 2011 7:46 PM Theater

Sketch Comedy groups come and go quite frequently. Members flit in and out quite of more established groups just as frequently. It’s a bit like any local music scene. Bands come and go and only a few manage to stick it out for the long haul. Tha.. more

Feb 2, 2011 11:15 AM Theater

For a country that pledged to leave no child behind, America continues to do so at an alarming rate. According to Stanford University professor emeritus of psychology Philip Zimbardo, on average one child drops out of school every nine seco... more

Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

  The Fifth Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival opens tonight with a free sketch comedy show at the Alchemist Theatre featuring three of the best sketch groups in town.The Comedy Fest kick-off starts at 7:30 pm tonight. Milwaukee-based sketch com.. more

Jul 26, 2010 11:55 AM Theater

Earlier this summer, really really far away from Milwaukee, film producer Lorne Michaels released a $10 million comedy, which appears as though it will fall about $2 million short of breaking even. One does not have to go to that kind of trouble .. more

Jun 7, 2010 3:21 AM Theater

The local all-woman sketch comedy group Broadminded returns to the stage with a new show this week. With their regular rehearsal, writing and performance cycle, Broadminded have the dedication to match their intelligence and talent.Stacy Ba... more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Two mighty sunny California acts share tonight’s bill at Mad Planet. Gold Motel is a five-piece band led by singer/pianist Greta Morgan, who turns out optimistic power-pop songs with shades of The Beach Boys and Big Star. Supporting act Fam... more

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ralph Conone, 68, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, in March after surveillance video identified him as the person involved in multiple incidents in which a man walked up behind young children, punched them in the head when their parents were... more

Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Dan Hicks has been playing for half a century, and although his 1969 debut LP with His Hot Licks, Original Recordings , wasn’t much of a success, it preceded a line of more successful albums that established the group as a cult more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

