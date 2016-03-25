RSS

Broadway At The Marcus Center

12733596_10154701540501164_6321385493435636032_n.jpg.jpe

Photo by Joan Marcus

There’s a space for big, expensive touring musicals. The Marcus Center’s 2,305 seat-capacity Uihlein Hall is perfect for the big feeling of immensity in a big, big touring broadway show with huge sets and ridiculous numbers of dancers and thin.. more

Mar 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

newsies-s1-459-459x306.jpg.jpe

Newsies danced, sang and tumbled through the Marcus Center in its national tour celebrating a humble 1899 victory for labor. more

Jan 12, 2016 2:48 PM Theater

curtains_anythinggoes_marcussenter_org.jpg.jpe

marcussenter.org

I looked it up. Skylight did Anything Goes something like ten years ago. It’s hard to believe it was quite that long ago. Something like a decade later, it’s still remarkably vivid in my memory. It’s one of the more pristine and graceful musical p.. more

Dec 24, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

Legendary folk musician Woody Guthrie led a remarkable life. His father had been a less than savory figure. His mother suffered from mental illness. He escaped his childhood Oklahoma during the dust bowl era and began to carve a name out fo... more

Dec 26, 2013 11:39 AM Theater

Composers Benny Anersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus rest somewhere on the edge of my awareness. ABBA music was likely some of the first I’d ever heard feeding through pop radio as a 5 and 6 year-old in ’80 and ’81. Sitting down to watch Mama Mia! at the .. more

Jan 5, 2011 2:33 PM Theater

As it had been a couple of decades since I’d seen Young Frankenstein,I decided to sit down and watch it just a couple of hors before going to see the musical. According to Mel Brooks, the entire idea for the original film was Milwaukee native .. more

Nov 4, 2010 12:14 PM Theater

Last season, the electrifying rookie point guard helped lead the Bucks to their most regular-season wins in nine years. The previous year was spent in Italy as the first all-American to forgo college and play professionally in Europe. As fo... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage11079.jpe

If Gary Calamar and Phil Gallo’s book were written more carefully and with more extensive and better research, it would be an important historical work. However, Record Store Days; From Vinyl to Digital and Back Again (Sterling) is a charmi... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage6228.jpe

Milwaukee’s new arena football team continues its inaugural season tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Peoria Pirates.,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There is much to be admired about Europe. Fine French cheeses, Bavarian sausages and refreshing Belgian ales, for example. Then again, we have all those things right here in Wisconsin, and we also don',Left and Right more

Mar 31, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES