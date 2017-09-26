Broadway Theatre Center
A One Night Stand and Something More
Marcella Kearns and Todd Denning play two people sharing an evening together in 1987 as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
MCT's 'Deathtrap' is a Non-stop Thrill Ride
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s solid staging of Deathtrap only underscores the fun in being frightened and outwitted just when we think we know what’s going on. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:36 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Great Stories Come to Life at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre launches its new season with Ira Levin’s popular Deathtrap and a new branding campaign that affirms its commitment to storytelling. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly: April 13-19, 2017
Rep Lab, something of a theater student’s version of boot camp, takes place in the Stiemke Studio Theater April 13-17. Also, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Great Expectations in Gale Childs Daly’s 1993 adaptation in the Cabot Theatre Ap... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:01 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Fast-Paced Production of ‘Great Expectations’
Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more
Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM Keith Schubert A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly Week of April 6, 2017
Renaissance Theaterworks concludes their season with the quirky comedy The Violet Hour, while Boozy Bard Productions, Marquette Theater, All In Productions, the SMPAC and the Marcus Center present one-man shows and plays of their own. Class... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly: March 16, 2017
Zémire et Azor, an operatic version of Beauty and the Beast, appears at the Cabot Theatre; Between Two Worlds, a concert of Slovenian music by Master Singers of Milwaukee and Carthage Choir, appears at North Shore Congregational St. John’s ... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Chamber Theatre's 'The Few' Explores the Disconnect of High-Tech
Samuel D. Hunter’s intimate, 90-minute, no-intermission drama The Few opened last weekend at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre. It’s a beautifully wrought, stark and poignant reminder of the ever-constant need for human contact. more
Feb 28, 2017 1:55 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Skylight Music Theatre Interim Artistic Director Ray Jivoff on the Organization and its Future
Ray Jivoff, interim artistic director of Skylight Music Theatre, talks to the Shepherd Express about his career thus far and future plans with the company. more
Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Selena Milewski Spring Arts Guide
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s ‘Lobby Hero’
Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘La Cage Aux Folles’
Skylight Music Theatre’s production of La Cage Aux Folles The Birdcage) runs Nov. 18-Dec. 23 and features an artistic team brimming with local and national talent. more
Nov 1, 2016 2:36 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Skylight’s ‘Violet’ a Triumph of Staging and Psychological Truth
Skylight Music Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical Violet is a potent psychological and societal exploration. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:12 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Politics and Monkeys
Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
A Light-handed Exploration of Loneliness
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of a little-known late work by Tennessee Williams, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, is a masterful study of loneliness, unlikely companionship and “going on” after dreams are shattered. Directed by ... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:45 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Chekhov in a Blender
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more
Skylight Closes Season with Pro-Woman ‘Pirates of Penzance’
Returning to Skylight Music Theatre for the ninth time is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved comedic operettas, The Pirates of Penzance, with this particular staging having a pro-woman fo,Theater more
May 10, 2016 4:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Explorers of the Meaning of Divinity
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company opened a ravishing new production of the 2012 chamber opera Song from the Uproar by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek, featuring mezzo-soprano Colleen Brooks in the centr... more
May 10, 2016 3:10 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Nancy O’Keefe: Guiding the Third Ward to Success
The Third Ward has come a long way in the 20 years since Nancy O’Keefe took charge as executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA). The Shepherd Express interviews her about her experience with the organization, progress... more
May 3, 2016 3:22 PM David Luhrssen News Features
Wild Space and Milwaukee Opera Theatre present Missy Mazzoli’s ‘Song from the Uproar’
The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more
Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM John Schneider Dance
A Noël Coward Comedy at Broadway Theatre Center
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes its season with a satisfyingly comic production of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy Fallen Angels more
Apr 19, 2016 4:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater