Marcella Kearns and Todd Denning play two people sharing an evening together in 1987 as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s solid staging of Deathtrap only underscores the fun in being frightened and outwitted just when we think we know what’s going on. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:36 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre launches its new season with Ira Levin’s popular Deathtrap and a new branding campaign that affirms its commitment to storytelling. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM A&E Feature

Rep Lab, something of a theater student’s version of boot camp, takes place in the Stiemke Studio Theater April 13-17. Also, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Great Expectations in Gale Childs Daly’s 1993 adaptation in the Cabot Theatre Ap... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:01 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more

Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM A&E Feature

Renaissance Theaterworks concludes their season with the quirky comedy The Violet Hour, while Boozy Bard Productions, Marquette Theater, All In Productions, the SMPAC and the Marcus Center present one-man shows and plays of their own. Class... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:00 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Zémire et Azor, an operatic version of Beauty and the Beast, appears at the Cabot Theatre; Between Two Worlds, a concert of Slovenian music by Master Singers of Milwaukee and Carthage Choir, appears at North Shore Congregational St. John’s ... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:32 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Samuel D. Hunter’s intimate, 90-minute, no-intermission drama The Few opened last weekend at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre. It’s a beautifully wrought, stark and poignant reminder of the ever-constant need for human contact. more

Feb 28, 2017 1:55 PM Theater

Ray Jivoff, interim artistic director of Skylight Music Theatre, talks to the Shepherd Express about his career thus far and future plans with the company. more

Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Spring Arts Guide

Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Theater

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of La Cage Aux Folles The Birdcage) runs Nov. 18-Dec. 23 and features an artistic team brimming with local and national talent. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:36 PM A&E Feature

Photo by Mark Frohna

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical Violet is a potent psychological and societal exploration. more

Oct 4, 2016 4:12 PM Theater

Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM A&E Feature

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of a little-known late work by Tennessee Williams, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, is a masterful study of loneliness, unlikely companionship and “going on” after dreams are shattered. Directed by ... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:45 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:55 PM Theater

Photo by Mark Frohna

Returning to Skylight Music Theatre for the ninth time is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved comedic operettas, The Pirates of Penzance, with this particular staging having a pro-woman fo,Theater more

May 10, 2016 4:35 PM Theater

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company opened a ravishing new production of the 2012 chamber opera Song from the Uproar by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek, featuring mezzo-soprano Colleen Brooks in the centr... more

May 10, 2016 3:10 PM Classical Music

The Third Ward has come a long way in the 20 years since Nancy O’Keefe took charge as executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA). The Shepherd Express interviews her about her experience with the organization, progress... more

May 3, 2016 3:22 PM News Features

The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more

Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM Dance

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes its season with a satisfyingly comic production of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy Fallen Angels more

Apr 19, 2016 4:45 PM Theater

