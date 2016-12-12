Brocach
Paul Molitor Goes Home: The Brewers Miss Out on the Ignitor, Part II
Continuing on the trend of Brewers free agent signings that were notmeant to be, and as a follow-up to the frustratingdeparture of Paul Molitor from Milwaukee in 1992, I’d like todiscuss a lesser-known chapter of Brewers offseason history th.. more
Dec 12, 2016 8:00 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Red Lion In, Brocach Out
TheRed Lion Pub has opened in the space formerly housing Brocach Irish Pub at 1850N. Water. Styled as a British soccer pub, Red Lion's menu includes pubfavorites like Welsh rarebit, meat pies, bangers and mash, pasties and fish andchips. Brunc.. more
Jan 7, 2015 5:19 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Finding Ethnic Breakfasts in Milwaukee
A city of Milwaukee’s size and ethnic diversity offers many choices from around the world for lunch and dinner. But for the first meal of the day the pickings get considerably slimmer—unless Canadian bacon is counted more
Jun 25, 2013 11:52 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Blood, Comedy and Broadmnded
Sketch comedy group Broadminded continues to show a penchant for bright, crisply witty comedy with its latest outing Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. The group that has, in the past, covered some pretty interesting ground looks for novel comedy in .. more
Jun 19, 2011 1:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
"The Day After" Brunch
Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) is hosting their annual "The Day After" Brunch on New Year's Day from 10am to 3pm. They will offer 2 for 1 Bloody Marys and Mimosas. Reservations are recommended. Looking for a place to watch the Rose Bowl, Broca... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Dan Trudell
Jazz pianist and composer Dan Trudell’s solo accomplishments are sometimes overshadowed the consistently high demand for him as a side player. Trudell has been in and out of prestigious organ and piano trios while occasionally sharing more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Brocach)
Irishpubs usually seem better suited for pints of Guinness and steamedmussels than breakfast, but Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) has broken themold by becoming a prime spot for brunch on both Saturdays a,Dining Out more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
You predicted Obama would win Wisconsin and the presidency
After a very long campaign andan unprecedented amount of attention, the Shepherd ,News Features more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Specialties from Ireland
The Irishpub is a worldwide phenomenon. Internationally, I have found them incities a Whales Hover(ed) ,Dining Out more
Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
More records
Considering what a sad season it's been, Braun and Fielder have really racked up the records. Accordingto @Haudricourt on twitter, Ryan Braun has four games to get four hitsand become the first Brewer with 200 hits since Paul Molitor in 1991. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports