RSS

Brocach

argue.jpg.jpe

Continuing on the trend of Brewers free agent signings that were notmeant to be, and as a follow-up to the frustratingdeparture of Paul Molitor from Milwaukee in 1992, I’d like todiscuss a lesser-known chapter of Brewers offseason history th.. more

Dec 12, 2016 8:00 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

aroundmke_red-lion-facebook.jpg.jpe

Red Lion Pub / Facebook

TheRed Lion Pub has opened in the space formerly housing Brocach Irish Pub at 1850N. Water. Styled as a British soccer pub, Red Lion's menu includes pubfavorites like Welsh rarebit, meat pies, bangers and mash, pasties and fish andchips. Brunc.. more

Jan 7, 2015 5:19 PM Around MKE

plantains.jpg.jpe

A city of Milwaukee’s size and ethnic diversity offers many choices from around the world for lunch and dinner. But for the first meal of the day the pickings get considerably slimmer—unless Canadian bacon is counted more

Jun 25, 2013 11:52 PM Dining Preview

Sketch comedy group Broadminded continues to show a penchant for bright, crisply witty comedy with its latest outing Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. The group that has, in the past, covered some pretty interesting ground looks for novel comedy in .. more

Jun 19, 2011 1:13 AM Theater

Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) is hosting their annual "The Day After" Brunch on New Year's Day from 10am to 3pm. They will offer 2 for 1 Bloody Marys and Mimosas. Reservations are recommended. Looking for a place to watch the Rose Bowl, Broca... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage11122.jpe

Jazz pianist and composer Dan Trudell’s solo accomplishments are sometimes overshadowed the consistently high demand for him as a side player. Trudell has been in and out of prestigious organ and piano trios while occasionally sharing more

Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7001.jpe

Irishpubs usually seem better suited for pints of Guinness and steamedmussels than breakfast, but Brocach (1850 N. Water St.) has broken themold by becoming a prime spot for brunch on both Saturdays a,Dining Out more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

After a very long campaign andan unprecedented amount of attention, the Shepherd ,News Features more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage381.jpe

The Irishpub is a worldwide phenomenon. Internationally, I have found them incities a Whales Hover(ed) ,Dining Out more

Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Considering what a sad season it's been, Braun and Fielder have really racked up the records. Accordingto @Haudricourt on twitter, Ryan Braun has four games to get four hitsand become the first Brewer with 200 hits since Paul Molitor in 1991. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES