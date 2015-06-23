Broccoli Theatricals
Broccoli’s Casually Classy Evening with Stephen Sondheim
With wit and heart, Broccoli Theatricals and Encore Theater Company deliver a classy and casual exploration of Stephen Sondheim’s work to the stage. more
Jun 23, 2015 4:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Keep Abreast of Brew Town Fun
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose girlfriend wants a breast reduction, and plugs exciting events including Cream City Cabaret’s June 18th Burlesque Through the Ages at Club Aura, June 19-21: the Lakefront Festival of the Arts at... more
Jun 16, 2015 10:34 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Sondheim on Sondheim with Broccoli
At first glance, Sondheim on Sondheim sounds like little more than another Stephen Sondheim musical revue. A dozen of his songs get pasted together into a program free enough to serve as a home for all of them. What Sondheim on Sondheim do.. more
Jun 7, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'30 Rock' Meets 'Mad Men' in a Neil Simon Comedy at Theatre Unchained
Next year, the sitcom turns 90. The popular comedy format had its debut in America on Chicago’s WGN radio in a show that would mutate and become "Amos ’n’ Andy". The show was called "Sam ’n’ Henry". It was 1926. Neil Simon was not yet two years ol.. more
Mar 23, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Take In the (Social) Scenery
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader interested in joining the Milwaukee leather community and plugs exciting events including the Mr. & Miss Project Q 2015 Pageant at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center on Jan. 30, the Great Lakes Pet Ex... more
Jan 27, 2015 9:58 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
The Fantasticks come to Theatre Unchained at month’s end
Two neighboring fathers trick their kids into falling in love by manufacturing some kind of feud. Sounds like something that might happen on a sitcom of some sort. If it also sounds a lot like a musical, that’s because it is. The Fantasticks is on.. more
Jan 17, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
“Weird Al” Yankovic
“Weird Al” Yankovic knows how to flatter music royalty—if imitation is indeed the sincerest form of flattery. The industry’s court jester has spoofed everyone from the King of Pop (“Eat It”) to Queen (“Another One more
Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trashcan Sinatras w/ The Candles
Part of a spate of Scottish indie-pop bands that emerged in the late-’80s, Trashcan Sinatras released a string of blissful, clean-cut guitar-pop records at a time when radio was beginning to favor modern-rock with a grittier edge. more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee