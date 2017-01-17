RSS

Bronzeville

musicgateway_historicalsociety_b.jpg.jpe

On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM Music Feature

twim_screamingfemales_(bychristopherpatrickernst).jpg.jpe

Photo by Christopher Patrickernst

The Urban Island Beach Party, Center Street Daze and the Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival will keep Milwaukee outside Saturday. more

Jul 28, 2015 9:11 PM This Week in Milwaukee

milwaukee_youth_arts_center.jpg.jpe

TheBronzeville Arts Ensemble recently collaborated with First Stage ina program that worked with playwrights to develop short plays that could beproduced. The effort has paid off in a program of three shorts that will bestaged at the end of th.. more

Sep 25, 2014 10:32 AM Theater

Be careful what you wish for: While real life often reminds us to heed this adage, rarely do we receive said advice in a musical format. In the mid-1960s, however, Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock wrote The Apple Tree, a program of three musi... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage7773.jpe

To live as an African American in this country at the turn of the 20th century was to face Bronzeville: A Milwaukee Lifestyle ,Milwaukee Color more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1056.jpe

As Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district continues its revitalization, the Wisconsin Con Bronzeville Revisited ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES