Bronzeville
The Milwaukee County Historical Society Explores Two Centuries of Milwaukee Music
On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: July 30 - Aug. 6
The Urban Island Beach Party, Center Street Daze and the Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival will keep Milwaukee outside Saturday. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble presents a program of Shorts
TheBronzeville Arts Ensemble recently collaborated with First Stage ina program that worked with playwrights to develop short plays that could beproduced. The effort has paid off in a program of three shorts that will bestaged at the end of th.. more
Sep 25, 2014 10:32 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
In Tandem Theatre Picks From ‘The Apple Tree’
Be careful what you wish for: While real life often reminds us to heed this adage, rarely do we receive said advice in a musical format. In the mid-1960s, however, Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock wrote The Apple Tree, a program of three musi... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Golden Age of Bronzeville Milwaukee’s African-American heritage
To live as an African American in this country at the turn of the 20th century was to face Bronzeville: A Milwaukee Lifestyle ,Milwaukee Color more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Bronzeville Revisited
As Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district continues its revitalization, the Wisconsin Con Bronzeville Revisited ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee