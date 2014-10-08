Brooke Wegner
Untying Boulevard Theatre’s ‘Gidion’s Knot’
A provocative contemporary drama finds an intimate home as Boulevard Theatre stages a production of Gidion’s Knot. Two-person tension slinks around a tiny set far smaller than the classroom it is meant to present. Nicole Gorski is tenderly ... more
Oct 8, 2014 2:23 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Staccato Quirkiness
The Boulevard Theatre opens the 2013-2014 season with the Wisconsin premiere of Kim Rosenstock’s Tigers Be Still. The quirky comedy stars the charming Shannon Tyburski as a young woman trying to get her life off the more
Aug 8, 2013 2:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pants On Fire: A Reading
This one hit me with no press releaseI was just casually looking about doing research on something or other when I ran across a reading that will be held at the Boulevard Theatre at months end.It’s a reading of Pants On Firea new play by actres.. more
Sep 19, 2011 4:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Waukesha County Fair
The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. Attractions today include a cream-puff eating contest... more
Jul 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee