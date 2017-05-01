Brookfield
Eric Thames’s April Ranks Among the Greatest Single Month Performances in Brewers History
One month into the baseball season, the hot start of Brewers’first baseman Eric Thames has been one of the sport’s biggest stories. With thepossible exceptions of Paul Molitor’s 1987 hitting streak and CC Sabathia’sdominant final months of.. more
May 1, 2017 6:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Cream City Music and the Journey of Being Musicians
Cream City Music has taken on a few iterations beforebecoming what it is today. The business, initially WarpDrive Music, was an eBay-only operation based out of Joe Gallenberger’s bedroom, where the firstitem sold was a used Pearl Jam CD. Two ye.. more
Apr 28, 2017 4:19 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Shawarma House Announces New Location
Popular East Side Middle Eastern restaurant, Shawarma House,recently announced a second location in Brookfield at 17385 W Bluemound Road. “Shawarma House started from a simple idea shared bybrothers of the Saed Family that transformed i.. more
Aug 10, 2016 9:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
First Look: Portillo’s Brookfield
Chicago-based restaurant chain Portillo’s is set to open itsfirst Wisconsin location on Tuesday, July 19 at 17685 W Bluemound Rd inBrookfield. A soft open was held this week to a select group of pre-registeredcustomers.Whil.. more
Jul 14, 2016 6:57 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Wilson Center Celebrates Wisconsin’s Inaugural Collector Vehicle Appreciation Day
Photo via Tracy Sigler, Flickr CCMore than 2,000 classic vehicle enthusiasts from SoutheastWisconsin are expected to attend the inaugural Collector Vehicle AppreciationDay at Starry Nights’ “Cruisin’ at the Wilson Center” Classic Vehicle.. more
Jul 7, 2016 8:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Brewery Spotlight: Biloba Brewing Company
In the Villageof Brookfield you find what you’d expect, farmer’s markets, village artsand crafts fairs and the classic Christmas tree lighting. Nestled in thatlittle village is the family owned BilobaBrewing Company. When v.. more
Jan 21, 2016 4:47 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
The Ground Round Returns
Two new Wisconsinlocations of Ground Round are opening in 2015, in Onalaska and Brookfield. Thespring opening of the Brookfield location will mark the return of thefamily-friendly chain to the Milwaukee area, where a number of locations usedto.. more
Dec 10, 2014 5:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 1 Comments
Blaze Pizza Comes to Bayshore
BlazeFast-Fire'd Pizza, a chain quick service restaurant with a location inBrookfield, will be opening in Bayshore Town Center in September. It willoccupy a space inside the mall across from Boston Store that was previously ACZuckerman Jeweler.. more
Aug 28, 2014 2:47 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Mozzaluna’s Wood-Fired Pizza Perfection
Nestled in Brookfield’s quaint Stonewood Village Center (17700 W. Capitol Drive), Mozzaluna Pizzeria and Ristorante is drawing crowds with their authentic, wood-fired pizzas. The traditionally hand-tossed pizzas more
Jan 10, 2014 1:32 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Will the Zoo Interchange Reconstruction Threaten the DNR Forest?
On Sept. 10, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) will award a contract for work to be done on the Watertown Plank Interchange and the Highway 100/Union Pacific Railroad bridge more
Sep 4, 2013 3:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
New Berlin Neighbors Sue to Stop Walmart Supercenter
The grassroots group Neighbors First New Berlin filed suit against the City of New Berlin and Walmart to halt a proposed 24-7 superstore to be located at the corner of more
Jun 25, 2013 11:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
A Door County Renaissance
Door County painter Craig Blietz could be called a Renaissance master. While he thoughtfully studies the domestic creatures inhabiting Wisconsin’s famous peninsula for his contemporary realistic artwork, the techniques he more
Jan 8, 2013 1:56 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Dance Happening: Parsons Dance
Choreographer David Parsons’ internationally renowned modern dance company will showcase its newest work, Round My World (2012), in an 8 p.m. concert Nov. 16 at the Wilson Center in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. more
Nov 15, 2012 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dance
Hidden River Art Festival Steps into Spotlight
Weekends in September often feature harvest festivals that connect great food and family fun with exhibitions of unique fine art... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Third Ward's Stellar Kanpai
In 2008, Brian Park opened Wasabi in Brookfield. The results of the restaurant's Japanese fusion cuisine were dazzling. Now Park has opened Kanpai, located in the spot formerly occupied by Nanakusa in Milwaukee's Third Ward... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Great Frozen Yogurt Boom
On a family trip to Arizona a couple of years ago, Becky Berger and her husband, Scott, couldn't help but notice the frozen yogurt shops that seemed to be everywhere, and how popular they were. “The kids just loved it,” she recalls... more
Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Ten Year Retrospective@ Wilson Center for the Arts
Jun 28, 2012 3:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Brookfield's Do-It-Yourself Winery
Water 2 Wine, a small San Antonio-based franchise of custom wineries, opened its first location in Wisconsin this month. The winery, which opened in the Plaza in Brookfield (17135 W. Bluemound Road), will eventually offer about 90 varieties... more
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
'Broadway Today!' Delights at Wilson Center
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts continued its diverse offering of performances by touring and regional groups with last Saturday's “Broadway Today!,” a show that deserved more than a single performance. The show's lacklus more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater
Wilson Center's 10th Anniversary Celebrations
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts began with the hopes of becoming a cultural beacon in Milwaukee's western suburbs. A grassroots committee inspired that dream in 1993. After several major revisions to their plans... more
May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts