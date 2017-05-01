RSS

Brookfield

thames.jpg.jpe

One month into the baseball season, the hot start of Brewers’first baseman Eric Thames has been one of the sport’s biggest stories. With thepossible exceptions of Paul Molitor’s 1987 hitting streak and CC Sabathia’sdominant final months of.. more

May 1, 2017 6:12 PM Brew Crew Confidential

creamcitymusicmain.jpg.jpe

Cream City Music has taken on a few iterations beforebecoming what it is today. The business, initially WarpDrive Music, was an eBay-only operation based out of Joe Gallenberger’s bedroom, where the firstitem sold was a used Pearl Jam CD. Two ye.. more

Apr 28, 2017 4:19 PM Around MKE

shawarmahouse.jpg.jpe

Popular East Side Middle Eastern restaurant, Shawarma House,recently announced a second location in Brookfield at 17385 W Bluemound Road. “Shawarma House started from a simple idea shared bybrothers of the Saed Family that transformed i.. more

Aug 10, 2016 9:21 PM Around MKE

portillosinterior2.jpg.jpe

Chicago-based restaurant chain Portillo’s is set to open itsfirst Wisconsin location on Tuesday, July 19 at 17685 W Bluemound Rd inBrookfield. A soft open was held this week to a select group of pre-registeredcustomers.Whil.. more

Jul 14, 2016 6:57 PM Around MKE

hotrod.jpg.jpe

Photo via Tracy Sigler, Flickr CCMore than 2,000 classic vehicle enthusiasts from SoutheastWisconsin are expected to attend the inaugural Collector Vehicle AppreciationDay at Starry Nights’ “Cruisin’ at the Wilson Center” Classic Vehicle.. more

Jul 7, 2016 8:43 PM Around MKE

bcb2.jpg.jpe

In the Villageof Brookfield you find what you’d expect, farmer’s markets, village artsand crafts fairs and the classic Christmas tree lighting. Nestled in thatlittle village is the family owned BilobaBrewing Company. When v.. more

Jan 21, 2016 4:47 PM Eat/Drink

Two new Wisconsinlocations of Ground Round are opening in 2015, in Onalaska and Brookfield. Thespring opening of the Brookfield location will mark the return of thefamily-friendly chain to the Milwaukee area, where a number of locations usedto.. more

Dec 10, 2014 5:16 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

blaze pizza.jpg.jpe

BlazeFast-Fire'd Pizza, a chain quick service restaurant with a location inBrookfield, will be opening in Bayshore Town Center in September. It willoccupy a space inside the mall across from Boston Store that was previously ACZuckerman Jeweler.. more

Aug 28, 2014 2:47 PM Around MKE

mozz.jpg.jpe

Nestled in Brookfield’s quaint Stonewood Village Center (17700 W. Capitol Drive), Mozzaluna Pizzeria and Ristorante is drawing crowds with their authentic, wood-fired pizzas. The traditionally hand-tossed pizzas more

Jan 10, 2014 1:32 AM Dining Preview

8955136000_43dfbbff37.jpg.jpe

On Sept. 10, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) will award a contract for work to be done on the Watertown Plank Interchange and the Highway 100/Union Pacific Railroad bridge more

Sep 4, 2013 3:44 PM News Features

walmart.jpg.jpe

The grassroots group Neighbors First New Berlin filed suit against the City of New Berlin and Walmart to halt a proposed 24-7 superstore to be located at the corner of more

Jun 25, 2013 11:57 PM News Features 1 Comments

artpre.jpg.jpe

Door County painter Craig Blietz could be called a Renaissance master. While he thoughtfully studies the domestic creatures inhabiting Wisconsin’s famous peninsula for his contemporary realistic artwork, the techniques he more

Jan 8, 2013 1:56 PM Visual Arts

dance.jpg.jpe

Choreographer David Parsons’ internationally renowned modern dance company will showcase its newest work, Round My World (2012), in an 8 p.m. concert Nov. 16 at the Wilson Center in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. more

Nov 15, 2012 4:08 PM Dance

hidden.jpg.jpe

Weekends in September often feature harvest festivals that connect great food and family fun with exhibitions of unique fine art... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage19758.jpe

In 2008, Brian Park opened Wasabi in Brookfield. The results of the restaurant's Japanese fusion cuisine were dazzling. Now Park has opened Kanpai, located in the spot formerly occupied by Nanakusa in Milwaukee's Third Ward... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19409.jpe

On a family trip to Arizona a couple of years ago, Becky Berger and her husband, Scott, couldn't help but notice the frozen yogurt shops that seemed to be everywhere, and how popular they were. “The kids just loved it,” she recalls... more

Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Jun 28, 2012 3:35 AM Visual Arts

blogimage18777.jpe

Water 2 Wine, a small San Antonio-based franchise of custom wineries, opened its first location in Wisconsin this month. The winery, which opened in the Plaza in Brookfield (17135 W. Bluemound Road), will eventually offer about 90 varieties... more

May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts continued its diverse offering of performances by touring and regional groups with last Saturday's “Broadway Today!,” a show that deserved more than a single performance. The show's lacklus more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage18744.jpe

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts began with the hopes of becoming a cultural beacon in Milwaukee's western suburbs. A grassroots committee inspired that dream in 1993. After several major revisions to their plans... more

May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

