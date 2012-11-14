Brooklyn Boy
Milwaukee Chamber Presents ‘Collected Stories’
In collaboration with Madison's Forward Theater Company, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre unveils Donald Margulies’ drama Collected Stories. Milwaukee Chamber previously staged Margulies’ fascinating drama more
Nov 14, 2012 4:46 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hairspray At The Pabst
The disturbingly well-funded performing arts department as Pius XI has brought a number of huge musicals to the Pabst Theatre over the years . . . most notably a rather large production of Titanic. In March, the program brings Hairspray to the h.. more
Mar 26, 2011 3:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
JC Poppe Talks "Shadowlands" and "Tea Party"
It’snot too surprising that JC Poppe followed up his 2009 debut Sleep Therapywith two simultaneously released records. TheMilwaukee rapper, who blogs about local hip-hop OnMilwaukee.com and promotesand manages local acts on the side, has never.. more
Jan 19, 2011 7:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
UW/Northwestern Game Moved
The matchup between Wisconsin and Northwestern on Sunday has been moved to 11:30 am to avoid any conflicts with the Packers/Bears NFC Championship game. more
Jan 17, 2011 6:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Cast of THE 39 STEPS
Just a couple of days ago, The Milwaukee Rep sent out a press release on its upcoming production of Alfred Hitchcock’s 39 Steps. The comic Patrick Barlow stage adaptation of Hitchcock’s 1935 mystery thriller calls for an ensemble of four. As th.. more
Dec 30, 2010 11:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brooklyn Boy
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect with people in his home boro... more
Apr 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Thoughtful Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's final show of the season is a wistful comedy about fame, succe Brooklyn Boy ,Theater more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect with people in his home boroug... more
Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy tonight. The show stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect wi... more
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee