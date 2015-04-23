Brooklyn'S Finest
'A Musical X-File' at ComedySportz this Weekend
Back in 1996, TV writers Glen Morgan and James Wong had returned to work on "The X-Files" after a brief hiatus. Now in its fourth season, the series owed some of its initial success to the work of Morgan and Wong. The returning writers wanted to m.. more
Apr 23, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Calling All MKE Artists!
Milwaukee’s Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for local artists/veterans to contribute to an exhibition atMilwaukee’s VA Medical Center beginning February 24. With over 50 artscategories, encompassing song, dance a.. more
Feb 14, 2014 10:47 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In Brooklyn's Finest, the relatively small amount of power vested in three cops corrupts them absolutely. Gere, Cheadle and Hawke portray Brooklyn police officers using their authority to better their own situations. Three parallel stories ... more
Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Brooklyn's Finest
Three unconnected Brooklyn cops wind up at the same deadly location after enduring vastly different career paths. "Brooklyn's Finest" stars Richard Gere, Don Cheadle, Ethan Hawke and Wesley Snipes. If you want a chance to see this movie bef... more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Film Clips