Brooklyn

Dave Berkman, an unrelenting critic of the contemporary news media, died on Dec. 31, 2015. He was 81. more

Feb 9, 2016 4:52 PM A&E

Brooklyn is good for many things, including its recreation of 1950s New York with its contrast of poverty and affluence, the threadbare but earnest romance of parish dances where couples press close as the band plays Irish waltzes, and its ... more

Dec 15, 2015 9:19 PM Film Reviews

Brooklyn, adapted by Nick Hornby from the Colm Tóibín novel concerns a young Irish immigrant in New York named Eilis Lacey, who finds that when her old life comes a-calling, there’s more to like about her new life than she may have first ex... more

Nov 24, 2015 8:23 PM Film Clips

Lady Lamb’s Aly Spaltro talks about her move from Maine to Brooklyn, and her transition away from banjo and toward guitar. more

Jul 14, 2015 9:42 PM Music Feature

Former Camden bandmates Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber understood that their band Eric & Magill would be a long-distance project when they started it, but they probably couldn't have predicted just how long that distance would be. In the years since.. more

Jul 23, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

Dance music, especially in places like New York City, draws from a global ocean of influences to keep the dance floor full. On Moon People, Brooklyn DJ-producer Nickodemus displays his range on tracks that filter echoes of reggae into dream... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

In Tandem's fine new production, Chaim Potok's The Chosen, thoughtfully illustrates the paradox of two highly principled young Orthodox Jews living in Brooklyn in households with completely divergent approaches to the Talmud. Reuven Malter.... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more

Jan 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Recently an anthology wasreleased in the United Statesof chicha, the mildly psychedelic Secrets of the New Explorers ,CD Reviews more

Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

