Remembering Dave Berkman
Dave Berkman, an unrelenting critic of the contemporary news media, died on Dec. 31, 2015. He was 81. more
Feb 9, 2016 4:52 PM David Luhrssen A&E
Brooklyn is good for many things, including its recreation of 1950s New York with its contrast of poverty and affluence, the threadbare but earnest romance of parish dances where couples press close as the band plays Irish waltzes, and its ... more
Dec 15, 2015 9:19 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 11.24.15
Brooklyn, adapted by Nick Hornby from the Colm Tóibín novel concerns a young Irish immigrant in New York named Eilis Lacey, who finds that when her old life comes a-calling, there’s more to like about her new life than she may have first ex... more
Nov 24, 2015 8:23 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Lady Lamb Gets Personal
Lady Lamb’s Aly Spaltro talks about her move from Maine to Brooklyn, and her transition away from banjo and toward guitar. more
Jul 14, 2015 9:42 PM Andrew Penkalski Music Feature
Stream Eric & Magill's Gorgeous, Glorious new "Night Singers" LP
Former Camden bandmates Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber understood that their band Eric & Magill would be a long-distance project when they started it, but they probably couldn't have predicted just how long that distance would be. In the years since.. more
Jul 23, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nickodemus
Dance music, especially in places like New York City, draws from a global ocean of influences to keep the dance floor full. On Moon People, Brooklyn DJ-producer Nickodemus displays his range on tracks that filter echoes of reggae into dream... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Cast Excels in In Tandem's 'The Chosen'
In Tandem's fine new production, Chaim Potok's The Chosen, thoughtfully illustrates the paradox of two highly principled young Orthodox Jews living in Brooklyn in households with completely divergent approaches to the Talmud. Reuven Malter.... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater
Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2
Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more
Jan 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chicha Libre
Recently an anthology wasreleased in the United Statesof chicha, the mildly psychedelic Secrets of the New Explorers ,CD Reviews more
Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews