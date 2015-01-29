Brooks & Dunn
Top 5 Reasons Milwaukee Women Succeed
Milwaukee is thriving. Why? Because it’s filled hard-working,passionate, citizens devoted to making our community a better place to live, workand play. In anticipation of our Woman Up! Festival Feb. 7, we’ve written up the top five qualities tha.. more
Jan 29, 2015 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Summerfest Swap: Brooks & Dunn Out; Lynyrd Skynyrd In
Country duo Brooks & Dunn has canceled their June 29 performance at the Marcus Amphitheater after a doctor put singer Ronnie Dunn on vocal rest, sidelining their tour for three weeks. Tickets purchased over the phone or through Ticketmaster.com w.. more
Jun 23, 2010 1:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Poi Dog Pondering
At a time when most bands are recording digitally, Poi Dog Pondering is moving in the oppo 7 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee