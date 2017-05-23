RSS

Brothers Grimm

Milwaukee Ballet choreographer Michael Pink discusses the company’s upcoming performance of Mirror Mirror. more

May 23, 2017 2:04 PM A&E Feature

Fans of “Game of Thrones” might enjoy director Matteo Garrone’s Cannes Festival favorite Tale of Tales, an adaptation of fantastic stories by 17th-century folklorist Giambattista Basile (a one-man Italian brothers Grimm). more

Sep 27, 2016 2:25 PM Home Movies

Nov 9, 2014 1:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

 TheOscar-winning success of The Artist may have been an anomaly in cinema history; theartful silent triumph hasn’t exactly opened the floodgates to non-talkingpictures but a precedent was set. Perhaps The Artist encouraged Spanishdire.. more

Sep 3, 2013 2:02 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Trickster is an archetype, a universal figure in religion and folklore. In Trickster, graphic artist Matt Dembicki collects two dozen tales as told by Native American storytellers and illustrated in full color by different artists in th... more

May 14, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Monster Jam is one of the best known monster-truck franchises, thanks to the event’s long-running television show on the Speed network. Though to most spectators Monster Jam’s live events can seem chaotic—an excuse for 12-foot-tall, tric more

Jan 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

