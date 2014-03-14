RSS

Brothers

You may have read coverage in Vogue and Vanity Fair about Brothers, Sisters, Sons & Daughters, the groundbreaking Spring 2014 fashion campaign by Barneys New York that featured 17 transgender models photographed by Bruce Weber. But did you ... more

Mar 14, 2014 5:07 AM Sexpress

artrev.jpg.jpe

Visit Timothy Cobb Fine Arts to take in modern artworks the proprietor compares to the Old Masters in quality, technique and nuance, and describes as “unlike anything seen in Milwaukee.” On display through Nov. 16, “Recovered Age, A Myst... more

Oct 23, 2013 12:18 AM Visual Arts

nomadic massive..jpg.jpe

Aug 13, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

film.jpg.jpe

Ida responds with even-tempered emotion to her uncertain prognosis for breast cancer. “I doubt if he even notices one is missing,” she tells her physician, speaking of husband Leif’s response to her recent surgery. That admission more

May 27, 2013 10:47 PM Film Reviews

blogimage5343.jpe

Band of Horses is, quite literally, a different band from the one that released Everything All the Time, with singer Ben Bridwell the only member that's carried over from that 2006 breakthrough to the group's new Infinite Arms. While their debut .. more

May 17, 2010 2:26 PM On Music

blogimage9494.jpe

Williams is the executive director of the affiliatedgroups named Democrats for Education Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,None more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage3808.jpe

As I am most Sundays, I'll be on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program on FM 102.1 this Sunday at 11 p.m. chatting about music news and whatever else captures our interest. Every time I stop by, I'm amazed by the sheer amount of new music that .. more

May 29, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5343.jpe

There’s always a shelf of instructional books at music stores that teach everything from classical guitar to African drumming. If you’re looking to learn the blues, one of Greg Koch’s book,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3808.jpe

   An air of uneasiness lingers over the "Unmasked and Anonymous" exhi Rolling Stone ,Art more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage2237.jpe

The Sunset Playhouse’s latest production mines humor from one of the most unlikely, The Boys Next Door ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage180.jpe

December 06, 2007 The folk-blues revival was a lively movement of rediscovery. It ran BeadStyle ,CD Reviews more

Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage163.jpe

The Rave, 7 p.m. The Jonas Brothers were a wholesome, Hansonesque trio of rocking sibl The Complete Travel Detective BibleThe Consummate Insider Tells YouWhat You Need to Know ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The Jonas Brothers are the tween BeatlesForget about Amy Winehouse's meteoric rise, the 50 Cent/Kanye West showdown or Radiohead's bold In Rainbows pricing plan. The biggest music news story of 2007 has got to be Disney's newfound dominance in t.. more

Nov 28, 2007 5:00 AM On Music

The agony of defeatOctober 07, 2007 | 10:03 PMThe oh-so-righteous Cubs were swept right out of the playoffs and Babes Love Baseball decided that a pictorial tribute was much more appropriate than mere wordsCheck it out here. It's enough to wa.. more

Oct 7, 2007 4:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES