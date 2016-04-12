RSS

Bruce Dern

Bill Perrine’s documentary, Children of the Stars, visits the kitschy temple of Ernest and Ruth Norman who founded the Unarius religion in 1954. He claimed to be the reincarnation of Jesus; she professed to be an archangel. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:01 PM Home Movies

1969 is a coming-of-age (under the threat of being drafted into the Vietnam War) flick resting on the shoulders of a good cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Kiefer Sutherland, Bruce Dern and Winona Ryder. more

Mar 25, 2015 3:30 PM Home Movies

I don’t call my picks of the year the “best,” but I do play favorites. To any critic compiling a “best-of” list, I demand: define “best.” Most can’t define anything at all, including their criteria for choosing the year’s top movie... more

Dec 30, 2013 12:14 AM Film Reviews

Nebraska opens on a gray, wintry day, with dead grass poking through patches of snow, as an old man trudges on the shoulder of a highway. Each step is a hurdle for the old timer, until a police car pulls over and a friendly policeman escort... more

Dec 1, 2013 6:09 PM Film Reviews

Manhattan provides a handsome backdrop to the U.S. remake of the brilliant BBC series “Sherlock.” In “Elementary,” Holmes is an expat and a recovering alcoholic. Dr. Watson is his rehab therapist. Jonny Lee Miller plays a shaggier, ga... more

Sep 3, 2013 1:32 AM Home Movies

