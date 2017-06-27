RSS

Bruce-Guadalupe Community School

artpreview_latinoarts_a.jpg.jpe

“The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist" begins its run on June 29 at Latino Arts, 1028 S. Ninth St., and the “PORT PHOTO Photography Show" exhibition opens the following day at Gallery 224, 224 E. Main St., Port Washington. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:31 AM Visual Arts

Two world premieres in Milwaukee theaters, Luchadora! at First Stage and Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution at Next Act. more

Mar 31, 2015 9:55 PM Theater

For more than 25 years, Latino Arts, Inc. has been a beacon for Hispanic arts and culture in the greater Milwaukee area. While the non-profit organization has presented world-famous artists such as José Feliciano and Tito Puente, they also ... more

Jun 25, 2014 12:51 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES