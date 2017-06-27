Bruce-Guadalupe Community School
Big Ideas at Latino Arts
“The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist" begins its run on June 29 at Latino Arts, 1028 S. Ninth St., and the “PORT PHOTO Photography Show" exhibition opens the following day at Gallery 224, 224 E. Main St., Port Washington. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:31 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
World Premieres at Next Act and First Stage
Two world premieres in Milwaukee theaters, Luchadora! at First Stage and Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution at Next Act. more
Mar 31, 2015 9:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Latino Arts has a Big Idea
For more than 25 years, Latino Arts, Inc. has been a beacon for Hispanic arts and culture in the greater Milwaukee area. While the non-profit organization has presented world-famous artists such as José Feliciano and Tito Puente, they also ... more
Jun 25, 2014 12:51 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts