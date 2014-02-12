Bruce Landgraf
Club for Growth Heads to Federal Court to Stop John Doe 2
Less than two weeks after losing before a panel of state appellate court judges, the Wisconsin Club for Growth filed suit in federal court to stop the John Doe 2 investigation into possible more
Feb 12, 2014 2:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Must John Doe Evidence Remain Secret?
When Judge Neal Nettesheim signed an order closing the three-year John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office, he required that the secrecy order remain in place. more
Mar 13, 2013 4:56 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: A Question of Judgment
On Tuesday, as part of the long-running John Doe investigation, Tim Russell, a former aide to Scott Walker, was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of probation for felony theft from the Heritage Guard Preservation more
Jan 24, 2013 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Former Walker Campaign Manager Denies John Doe Evidence
When Scott Walker’s former deputy chief of staff at the county, Kelly Rindfleisch, was sentenced to six months in jail last month, Assistant District Attorney Bruce Landgraf presented damning evidence of Walker’s gubernatorial more
Dec 11, 2012 10:19 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
John Doe Defendant Kelly Rindfleisch Kept Her Ties to Scott Walker After Leaving Her County Job
Last week, Kelly Rindfleisch, Scott Walker’s deputy chief of staff when he was Milwaukee County executive, was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for working on Republican lieutenant governor more
Nov 28, 2012 3:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features