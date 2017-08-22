Bruce Lee
Film Clips: Aug. 24, 2017
Birth of the Dragon (Rated: PG-13) Forty-four years after the death of 33-year-old Bruce Lee, the fighter’s legend still resonates. This film purports to chronicle Lee’s rise to fame in San F,Film Clips more
Aug 22, 2017 2:50 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Enter the Dragon
Soundtracks reached a height in the 1960s and ‘70s seldom attained nowadays. They wereinventive, eclectic, jazz based and often funky—utterly unlike the drippymoodiness that usually passes for original scores in recent decades with thosetwo-not.. more
Nov 21, 2014 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: Aug. 22
Released on an all-region two-disc DVD and Blu-ray in Hong Kong in May, this film is just now making its way to American theaters. Shot in a four-hour format that chronicles the life of martial arts master Yip Man (who trained Bruce Lee), t... more
Aug 22, 2013 1:43 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Patients Aren’t Safe at the County Mental Health Complex
Although the federal government is no longer threatening to pull roughly $60 million in funding from the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex over patient safety concerns, that doesn’t mean that all of its problems have been solved by the... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features