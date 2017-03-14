Bruce Springsteen
Home Movies/Out on Digital 3.16
Roy Orbison: Black & White Night 30 Rather than repackage Roy Orbison’s acclaimed 1987 cable special, the producers culled through unused footage and showed,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Mar 14, 2017 2:37 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
R. Mutt: The Dash
Rare is the musical classicist who can inhabit a genre without coming off as a revivalist. On his third album, The Dash, Milwaukee’s R. Mutt achieves that sort of classicism when it comes to classic rock. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:43 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Bar Yarns and Manic Depressive Mix Tapes (University of Minnesota Press), by Jim Walsh
Published in Rolling Stone and The Village Voice, Jim Walsh, the Minnesota writer-musician, is a good and heartfelt essayist and memoirist. A cross-section of his work is collected in Bar Yarns and Manic Depressive Mix Tapes, and despite th... more
Nov 22, 2016 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
Jake Revolver's Hard Boiled Spoofery at Inspiration
Early next month, Matthew Konkel brings his detective noir spoof to West Allis as Inspiration Studios presents Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent to the stage early next month. Konkel’s blend of Dashiell Hammett/Raymond Chandler shtick .. more
Jul 24, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Bruce Springsteen and his band brought songs of joy and pain—hours and hours worth of them—to the Bradley Center. more
Mar 4, 2016 9:01 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 2 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: March 3-9
The Boss returns to the Bradley Center, while local restaurant compete for the crown at WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili contest. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sam Butler: Raise Your Hands! (Severn Records)
On Raise Your Hands! Sam Butler puts his own bluesy spin on spiritual-leaning songs by secular artists like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and U2. Butler and his three-piece band capture the spirit of the originals while creating something en... more
Dec 22, 2015 5:56 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band Will Bring Their "River Tour" To Milwaukee
Bruce Springsteen is coming back the Milwaukee. The Boss and his E-Street Band will headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 3, 2016. It'll be his first time playing Milwaukee since 2009 and his eighth time headlining the Bradley Center, "t.. more
Dec 4, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
It's Uptown!
Bruce Springsteen, well-oiled during the second set ofthe “Bomb Threat” show at the Uptown Theatre on October 2, 1975. Photo by RickKohlmeyer, courtesy of brucebase.wikispaces.com. Last Friday marked the 40th anniversary of thelegendary Bru.. more
Oct 5, 2015 5:26 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 1-7
The Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Blitzen Trapper swing back through Milwaukee, while the SuicideGirls return for an edgy burlesque show. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Gaslight Anthem Shake Things Up
The Gaslight Anthem’s latest album, Get Hurt, pulls the working-class rock band in some unexpected directions. more
Mar 10, 2015 10:16 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
The Music Books Keep on Coming
Bruce Springsteen’s adulatory address at U2’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is reprinted as the introduction to this band biography. His remarks about their search “for the same kind of combustible force that fueled the expa... more
Nov 13, 2014 3:25 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Congo Code with Kohl’s Wild Theater
[Picture:L to R: Sherrick Robinson, Lindsey Gagliano, Emmitt Morgans and Liz Faraglia]Kohl’sWild Theater is a verysophisticated education project that is founded on a partnership between Kohl’sCares and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. T.. more
Oct 9, 2014 9:35 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Various Artists: Looking Into You: A Tribute to Jackson Browne (Music Road Records)
Jackson Browne was a professional songwriter long before becoming a recording artist. He was part of the late-’60s New York scene (Nico recorded his songs) but became identified with the mellow California of the ’70s. Everything Browne stoo... more
May 9, 2014 9:55 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Roy Orbison’s Finale
Tapedfor a Cinemax broadcast in 1988, “Black & White Night” featured Roy Orbisonand an all-star band in what proved to be the singer’s final concert. Reissuednow on DVD, “Black & White Night” has endured as one of t.. more
Dec 13, 2013 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Amnesty International’s Concerts “Released!
WhenBritain’s Peter Benenson founded Amnesty International in 1961, he wasconfronted not only by the reality that human dignity was routinely abused inmost of the world, but by apologists for human rights abuse in the West. Theyfell.. more
Oct 24, 2013 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Great American Novelist
John Steinbeck is familiar to film buffs for the raft of Hollywood movies based on his novels, including such classics as The Grapes of Wrath and East of Eden; and many of us encountered Steinbeck in a high school or college more
Mar 21, 2013 5:29 PM David Luhrssen Books
Stuffy Shmitt
Stuffy Shmitt emerged from Milwaukee in the 1970s before moving to New York. His latest CD is a collection of brilliant, lyrical songs reminiscent, at times, of early Bruce Springsteen, Elliot Murphy and Willy DeVille. more
Dec 23, 2012 10:10 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Mack is Back in Kenosha
UW-Parkside Theatre opens its new season this weekend with a production of Threepenny Opera. The charismatic Ethan Hall plays Mack The Knife . . . slickly sinister anti-hero of the opera. Local theatergoers will likely remember him from the Milwa.. more
Oct 15, 2012 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Frequently Asked Questions About Neil Young
With his new “folk music” album Americana, a documentary film going into theaters this summer titled Journeys and his memoirs forthcoming this fall, it is impossible to dispute the prodigious artistry of Neil Young. Separating Young from..... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books