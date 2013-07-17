RSS

Bruce Willis

The first sign of trouble on moving day: the family dog refuses to come inside. The second: discovering the boarded-up entrance to a disused cellar. It was downhill from there for the unfortunate family that purchased more

Jul 17, 2013 12:29 AM Film Clips

The second chapter of Hasbro's G.I. Joe resets the franchise. It's more comical, more action-packed and jammed with action stars. Bruce Willis plays Original Joe, now General Colton, returning to the fray, and lending weapons more

Mar 28, 2013 4:46 PM Film Clips

blogimage19015.jpe

Since releasing Rushmore in 1998, director Wes Anderson has refined a peculiar sensibility of whimsy with undertones... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Hollywood genre movies often tell us more about our world and its direction than the big prestige pictures. Witness Surrogates, the most recent Bruce Willis movie (out Jan. 26 on Blu-ray and DVD), directed by Jonathan Mostow (U-571). For all its .. more

Jan 15, 2010 1:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4779.jpe

Though video games have proved an enduring muse for all manner of electronic musicians, England’s DragonForce is one only a handful of metal outfits that draws extensively from video-game aesthetics. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES