artinreview.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more

May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Theater

joshbryan_a.jpg.jpe

Cabaret Milwaukee celebrates three years; a conversation with Producer-Direcotor Josh Bryan more

Nov 18, 2016 2:24 PM Winter Arts Guide

14563501_10103779088413528_8230435026283603603_n.jpg.jpe

Valerie Lighthart

J.J .Gatesman's steampunk wild western revenge story Jack of Hearts makes its debut this month in the cozy space of the Brumder Mansion. The atmosphere is firmly established on entrance into the historic mansion's basement. Actors lounge about.. more

Oct 7, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more

Oct 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

jealousrevolver.jpg.jpe

Cabaret Milwaukee’s The Jealous Revolver trilogy, co-created by Josh Bryan, Sara Anzaldua Mueller and Jackie Benka, comes to its conclusion with Episode 3, Feb. 11-14 at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:48 PM Theater

death-by-design-2016-1.jpg.jpe

Ross Zentner Photography

If I ever find myself in a party at a stately, old home I’m going to have to assume that someone is going to get murdered. I’m going to have to assume that I’m going to be a suspect. I’m going to have to assume that it will all work itself o.. more

Jan 21, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

dohertyelst.jpg.jpe

Pear Photography

In November of 2014, Kelly Doherty and Marcee Doherty-Elst performed a cabaret show at the Next Act Theatre. Doherty has shown considerable talent for both comedy and drama in a number of intimate productions over the years, most notably as .. more

Dec 31, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Cabaret Milwaukee returns at the end of the month with its second episode of The Jealous Revolver. The original retro show features host Richard Howling presenting a series of segments in the spirit of old-time radio. The full period drama.. more

Oct 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

amused-feature-art.jpg.jpe

promo art for aMused

It’s not often one gets the opportunity to see a live theater show written and directed by the same person. Late this month, Milwaukee Entertainment Group offers local audiences have a chance to see just that on intimate stage of the Brumd.. more

Sep 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Running this month at the Brumder Mansion, Matthew Konkel’s detective drama Jake Revolver playfully toys with intellectual depth beyond a steady barrage of silly humor. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:33 PM Theater

jake-revolver.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Entertainment Group

On the surface, Matthew Konkel’s Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent is a fun, little hardboiled detective parody. There’s a murder, a mystery, intrigue and rapid-fire wordplay. Charismatic Phil,Theater more

Jun 15, 2015 9:19 AM Theater

curtains_jakerevolver.jpg.jpe

It’s not just beating a dead horse at this stage. Parodies of the hardboiled detective genre has been beaten to a bloody pulp over decades of spoofery. (One of my favorites was the movie Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid . There was also a very clever bit.. more

May 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_hattermadness_2.jpg.jpe

The Dodo greets you at the door to the mansion. He’s played by Tom Marks. It’s a congenial atmosphere. There are pre-show refreshments. There is tea. (This is a tea party after all.) The Hatter shows up not too long afterwards. He’s been played by.. more

Feb 18, 2015 3:45 PM Theater 1 Comments

curtains_hattermadness.jpg.jpe

Amanda J. Hull pays tribute to Lewis Carroll next month as Milwaukee Entertainment Group presents her new drama Hatter Madness. The Brumder Mansion plays host to an imagining of Wonderland after Alice has left. There is no Queen. the Cheshire Cat .. more

Jan 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_uponamidnightclear.jpg.jpe

Pear Photography

Local actress/playwright Liz Shipe has a new play premiering at the Brumder Mansion this coming weekend. Upon A Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost relates the tale of the immortal force of nature Jack Frost as he tries to convince his similarly .. more

Dec 4, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

brumder.jpg.jpe

LizShipe’s words continue to haunt stages in yet another production. Next month,Brumder Mansion presents Shipes Upon a Midnight Clear: A Tale of JackFrost. It’s a story drawn from early European legend as Jack Frost mustdecide if he wishes to .. more

Nov 21, 2014 8:35 AM Theater

Triumvirate Theatricals and Milwaukee Entertainment Group stage a classy production of Dial M For Murder at the Brumder Mansion this month. The 1950s thriller stars Randall T. Anderson as a more

Aug 28, 2014 11:29 PM Theater

theater2.jpg.jpe

It’s exceedingly difficult to tell an original Christmas story. With Home For Christmas, playwright Liz Shipe does a solidly entertaining job of telling a story familiar enough to seem like a dramatic stage comedy that’s been around more

Dec 18, 2013 1:42 AM Theater

Michael Traynor and Max Hultquist return to the basement of the Brumder Mansion this month as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in Elizabeth Shipe's Sherlock Homes and a Regrettable Engagement. Shipe's script features an more

Apr 12, 2013 4:37 PM Theater

It started out simply, with Liz Shipe and Perry Heideman imagining dramatic fairy tales in a series of photographs. Now, Shipe's “Reconstructing Grimm” project is coming live to the Brumder Mansion in a fully staged... more

Sep 21, 2012 4:08 PM Theater

