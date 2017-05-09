Brumder Mansion
Enjoyable Work of 'Art' at Brumder Mansion
Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more
May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Come to the Cabaret, Milwaukee
Cabaret Milwaukee celebrates three years; a conversation with Producer-Direcotor Josh Bryan more
Nov 18, 2016 2:24 PM John Jahn Winter Arts Guide
Wild West in Action Drama at the Brumder
J.J .Gatesman's steampunk wild western revenge story Jack of Hearts makes its debut this month in the cozy space of the Brumder Mansion. The atmosphere is firmly established on entrance into the historic mansion's basement. Actors lounge about.. more
Oct 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Steampunk In The Basement at the Brumder
This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more
Oct 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cabaret MKE’s Final Episode of ‘The Jealous Revolver’
Cabaret Milwaukee’s The Jealous Revolver trilogy, co-created by Josh Bryan, Sara Anzaldua Mueller and Jackie Benka, comes to its conclusion with Episode 3, Feb. 11-14 at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Death by Design for Murder
If I ever find myself in a party at a stately, old home I’m going to have to assume that someone is going to get murdered. I’m going to have to assume that I’m going to be a suspect. I’m going to have to assume that it will all work itself o.. more
Jan 21, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Full Frontal Doherty and Everything Elst at the Brumder
In November of 2014, Kelly Doherty and Marcee Doherty-Elst performed a cabaret show at the Next Act Theatre. Doherty has shown considerable talent for both comedy and drama in a number of intimate productions over the years, most notably as .. more
Dec 31, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Jealous Revolver Returns to the Brumder
Cabaret Milwaukee returns at the end of the month with its second episode of The Jealous Revolver. The original retro show features host Richard Howling presenting a series of segments in the spirit of old-time radio. The full period drama.. more
Oct 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Muse in the Brumder
It’s not often one gets the opportunity to see a live theater show written and directed by the same person. Late this month, Milwaukee Entertainment Group offers local audiences have a chance to see just that on intimate stage of the Brumd.. more
Sep 1, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
More Than Hardboiled Detective Silliness?
Running this month at the Brumder Mansion, Matthew Konkel’s detective drama Jake Revolver playfully toys with intellectual depth beyond a steady barrage of silly humor. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
More than Hard Boiled Detective Silliness?
On the surface, Matthew Konkel’s Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent is a fun, little hardboiled detective parody. There’s a murder, a mystery, intrigue and rapid-fire wordplay. Charismatic Phil,Theater more
Jun 15, 2015 9:19 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Jake Revolver' at the Brumder
It’s not just beating a dead horse at this stage. Parodies of the hardboiled detective genre has been beaten to a bloody pulp over decades of spoofery. (One of my favorites was the movie Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid . There was also a very clever bit.. more
May 26, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Madness at Tea in the Brumder
The Dodo greets you at the door to the mansion. He’s played by Tom Marks. It’s a congenial atmosphere. There are pre-show refreshments. There is tea. (This is a tea party after all.) The Hatter shows up not too long afterwards. He’s been played by.. more
Feb 18, 2015 3:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
A Mad Tea Party at the Brumder
Amanda J. Hull pays tribute to Lewis Carroll next month as Milwaukee Entertainment Group presents her new drama Hatter Madness. The Brumder Mansion plays host to an imagining of Wonderland after Alice has left. There is no Queen. the Cheshire Cat .. more
Jan 26, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Podcast Interview with Liz Shipe and Cory Jefferson Hagen
Local actress/playwright Liz Shipe has a new play premiering at the Brumder Mansion this coming weekend. Upon A Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost relates the tale of the immortal force of nature Jack Frost as he tries to convince his similarly .. more
Dec 4, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Liz Shipe’s Upon a Midnight Clear at Brumder
LizShipe’s words continue to haunt stages in yet another production. Next month,Brumder Mansion presents Shipes Upon a Midnight Clear: A Tale of JackFrost. It’s a story drawn from early European legend as Jack Frost mustdecide if he wishes to .. more
Nov 21, 2014 8:35 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Murder in the Brumder Mansion
Triumvirate Theatricals and Milwaukee Entertainment Group stage a classy production of Dial M For Murder at the Brumder Mansion this month. The 1950s thriller stars Randall T. Anderson as a more
Aug 28, 2014 11:29 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Christmas at the Brumder Mansion
It’s exceedingly difficult to tell an original Christmas story. With Home For Christmas, playwright Liz Shipe does a solidly entertaining job of telling a story familiar enough to seem like a dramatic stage comedy that’s been around more
Dec 18, 2013 1:42 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Close-Up with Holmes, Watson and Moriarty
Michael Traynor and Max Hultquist return to the basement of the Brumder Mansion this month as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in Elizabeth Shipe's Sherlock Homes and a Regrettable Engagement. Shipe's script features an more
Apr 12, 2013 4:37 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Sherlock Holmes’ Live at the Brumder Mansion
It started out simply, with Liz Shipe and Perry Heideman imagining dramatic fairy tales in a series of photographs. Now, Shipe's “Reconstructing Grimm” project is coming live to the Brumder Mansion in a fully staged... more
Sep 21, 2012 4:08 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater