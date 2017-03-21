Bryan Cranston
Film Clips: March 23, 2017
Chips (Rated R) Comedian Dax Shepard wrote and costars in this reboot of the 1970s TV series. He and Michael Peña portray John and Ponch, a pair of motorcycle-riding California Highway Patrol offi,Film Clips more
Mar 21, 2017 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital 10.5
Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is superb as Lyndon B. Johnson in this HBO movie, All the Way. The screenplay nails LBJ as a wily, profane man who went where others feared to go. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips 7.14
The documentary Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words, uses archival film and video captured from Zappa’s concerts, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, through which director Thorsten Schütte depicts an irreverent, thought-p... more
Jul 12, 2016 3:44 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Fifty Shades of Black & Kung Fu Panda 3
Fifty Shades of Black is Marlon Wayans’ attempt to spoof the Fifty Shades of Grey series, with Marlon Wayans taking on the role of the handsome, masochistic billionaire who can’t get enough of a naïve, young journalist. In Kung Fu Panda 3, ... more
Jan 26, 2016 3:24 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Trumbo
Bryan Cranston is marvelous as Dalton Trumbo, perhaps the most distinguished of all the Hollywood figures to suffer under the McCarthy-era blacklist. Drawn from Bruce Alexander Cook’s biography, Trumbo maintains its subject’s heroic profile... more
Nov 24, 2015 7:02 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: May 15
Once again, Godzilla is an amazing monster that rises from the sea to dwarf skyscrapers and to terrorize mankind. But wait! Godzilla also saves us from two long-gestating creatures that feast on radiation and devastate everything in their p... more
May 15, 2014 1:30 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips