Bryan Madson
‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest has firmly established itself as an American classic. The story follows the lives of a group of patients in a psychiatric ward run by the strict and domineering Nurse Ratched. The plot explores the themes of ... more
Jan 27, 2015 11:28 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater 1 Comments
Over The Cuckoo's Nest in Elm Grove
Quite a few years before Jack Nicholson took up the iconic role at the center of the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, there was a stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s book that debuted on Broadway. The Sunset Playhouse brings the story to the stag.. more
Jan 22, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 3 Comments
Addams Family Romance
Charles Addams never could have imagined the franchise he was creating when he first began sketching a tight-knit family of ghoulish eccentrics for The New Yorker. Since those earliest comics more
Sep 17, 2014 6:10 PM Evan Rytlewski Theater
Signaldrift w/ Casino Versus Japan and Nudge
Franz Buchholtz and John Goelzer of the Milwaukee duo Signaldrift task themselves with a high-stakes, high-reward challenge: creating wide- ranging, experimental electronic music that pays homage to a host of cerebral influences—including more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee