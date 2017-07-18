RSS

Bryan Quinn

A new play written in Shakespearean verse by Chicago playwright Jared McDaris, called Wayward Women, is playing at the Alchemist Theatre. more

Jul 18, 2017 12:28 PM Theater

Nell Benjamin’s The Explorers Club sounds like a lot of fun in and of itself. The story is set in London in 1879. The club in question is a group of men who are dedicated to science. One of the men looks to have a woman inducted into the clu.. more

Oct 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The play is the fourth in her Edwin Booth Play Cycle, Angela Iannone’s The Seeds of Banquo chronicles the great American actor’s 1870 production of Macbeth. Despite its tragic subject matter, the script is never heavy handed and humorous mo... more

Aug 18, 2015 10:44 PM Theater

It started out simply, with Liz Shipe and Perry Heideman imagining dramatic fairy tales in a series of photographs. Now, Shipe's “Reconstructing Grimm” project is coming live to the Brumder Mansion in a fully staged... more

Sep 21, 2012 4:08 PM Theater

Originally a very elaborate and creative photo project, Liz Shipe's Reconstructing Grimm will be staging its first live production next month. Shipe and company will take to the Brumder Mansion for a production of a new Sherlock Holmes adventure... more

Aug 24, 2012 11:01 AM Theater

The 13th Floor Elevators, one of the earliest and most innovative bands of the psychedelic era, released only three studio albums before dissolving due to drug problems, legal hassles and label mismanagement. But whereas sustained interest ... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Singer-songwriters Loudon Wainwright III and Richard Thompson saw the zenith during the singer-songwriter boom of the 1970s, but remarkably, unlike many of their peers, they remained active and vital for the decades to come, never succumbin... more

Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

